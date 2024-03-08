6 years after $6m Santa Flora drug bust, 2 ordered to stand trial

- File photo

Two men have been committed to stand trial in the High Court charged with having an estimated $6 million worth of marijuana in 2018 for the purpose of trafficking.

On March 6, Siparia magistrate Brian Dabideen ruled that a prima-facie case had been made against the accused, Kevon Saitoo and Dawuud Hood, and ordered them to stand trial.

The police arrested Saitoo and Hood on February 9, 2018,

The police say officers intercepted them in a white panel van on the SS Erin Road in the Santa Flora district. They searched the van and found 26 crocus bags, each containing plastic-wrapped packages of marijuana, and arrested the two.

The drugs weighed a total of 461.04 kilogrammes.

Defence attorneys Chris Ramlal and Ramnarine Soorjansingh represented the accused men. Sgt Bhajan prosecuted.