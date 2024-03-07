Venturing into the eco-zone

Once found across 85 per cent of Costa Rica's territory, Scarlet Macaws today only exist in the country's Central Pacific region. Through scientific and educational efforts and ecotourism, Scarlet macaw numbers are increasing as local residents appreciate this species for the socioeconomic development of their communities. Photo courtesy Tim Baker -

Faraaz Abdool advocates eco-tourism – using the example of Costa Rica – as the way to preserve Trinidad and Tobago’s natural diversity and create a people-based economy. Could the people of TT get behind such a bold initiative?

Life is a dynamic, fluid experience, and we could do ourselves a tremendous favour by ensuring that the process of learning – and therefore growth – is continuous.

This holds true for the individual, as well as for the collective. The word “ecotourism” is gaining traction in conversations throughout the region, and while it may be new ground for us, there are many countries that have been sustainably utilising their natural wealth for economic gain.

Within the discussion of nature-based tourism, few places are mentioned as frequently as Costa Rica. Often hailed as the gold standard of ecotourism, Costa Rica is the most-visited nation in Central America and one of the most popular destinations in the world. Visitors flock to the relatively small country to sample a wide variety of natural wonders.

It wasn’t always this idyllic paradise. In the early 1900s, vast swathes of land were used for agriculture and logging. Sport hunting was also a major economic activity, capitalising on a biodiverse land.

With this level of abuse, species began disappearing, and the authorities took notice. In 1996, a law banning destruction of mature forests was passed, and this has resulted in more non-forest land being converted into cropland as they seek to preserve mature forest habitat which is one of the strongest mitigators of climate change.

This bold move addressed one of the two main drivers of animal extinction, habitat loss. Addressing another factor of wildlife decimation

– hunting – demanded another, even bolder move from the Costa Rican government.

Despite claims by the Costa Rican Hunters Association that a ban on hunting would result in increased poaching, all forms of sport hunting were made illegal in 2012.

This was after several years of court battles, with proponents of the ban arguing that an activity that benefited a relatively small section of the population while negatively affecting the quality of life of the nation was anti-democratic by nature. A significant portion of the economic activity of sport hunting consisted of foreign hunters in pursuit of exotic feline predators, with another sector interested in capturing colourful parrots for the pet trade.

There was no way to justify the impacts of these extractive and unsustainable practices, and amidst the pushback, Costa Rica made international headlines with its decision to outlaw these activities.

These two actions resulted in direct and indirect benefits. Apart from the immediate reduction in volume of logging and hunting, the enlightened countrywide mindset was birthed.

Today, 28 per cent of land in Costa Rica is protected, and wildlife is flourishing.

By contrast, only two per cent of TT is officially protected, according to the World Bank development indicators.

The two countries share challenges regarding enforcement, admittedly. The difference lies in the collective consciousness of the people, and a level of awareness of natural heritage which effortlessly feeds into a sense of national pride among all citizens.

The number of skyscrapers or sprawling freeways within a country is irrelevant to national pride. “First-world” infrastructure in rapidly developing nations pales when we compare our three lanes to their five lanes; our cineplexes to theirs.

However, a single sunset over Chacachacare seen from the Port of Spain lookout; or coasting through the misty Main Ridge Forest Reserve with motmots and jacamars darting across the road; or thousands of scarlet ibis returning to their roost while scores of flamingos honk in unison – these sights make us unique.

On our two islands, the natural assets to build an ecotourism product are already present. Our unique geological history and fortuitous positioning as an equatorial island pair connected with the massive South American mainland mean TT has one of the highest densities of species diversity on Earth.

Is it then possible to move the consciousness of our people toward one of love and pride?

Here, we need to tackle the same significant issues of habitat loss and hunting to go forward as ecotourism destinations, as well as to preserve nature for our citizens. TT still has 44 per cent under forest cover, but more mature forest is being lost daily.

For almost half the year, approximately 12,000 registered hunters enjoy the open hunting season. This open season coincides almost exactly with the high season for tourism. It is not uncommon for birding tourists to hear gunshots ring out from an uncomfortably close proximity.

To make significant change, we must be prepared to ask ourselves difficult questions. Should 0.8 per cent of TT’s population be allowed to jeopardise what can be a lucrative, equitable, growing and sustainable industry?

Ecotourism often begins with visiting scientists studying native flora and fauna; scientists have been coming here for land and marine observations and study since the last century. They continue to come to places like Asa Wright and Caroni and Grande Riviere in Trinidad, and for the birds, reefs and forest in Tobago.

Visitors to Costa Rica are mesmerised by the sheer beauty of the land as well as the ubiquity and approachability of the wildlife. One of the keys for crafting an attractive ecotourism product is to ensure that participants need no special gear to experience nature. In the famous Corcovado national park in Costa Rica, one can be drifting down the river looking at a tapir bathing while a caracara – a distant falcon relative – perches overhead. On the bank, an American crocodile lounges without a care in the world.

Experiences like this paint a picture of a pristine world, one which haunts the imagination especially given the extensive and deleterious human footprint across the globe.

It will not be smooth sailing, however. As with any industry, measures must be put in place to safeguard residents (flora and fauna and humans) as well as visitors. Care must be taken so that the flow of tourists is carefully regulated and doesn’t cause harm to the ecosystem, for example.

In any event, preserving and encouraging the appreciation of nature in our islands is at least going to benefit the residents. If we do it right, we can lift this country to the forefront of the eco-tourism movement.