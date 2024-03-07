SSCL Star of the Week :Jacen Agard keeps Pres, San F'do in title race

Presentation College San Fernando cricketer Jacen Agard pictured at the school, on Thursday, on Carib Street, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

NEWSDAY continues to focus on the future of cricket in TT. Every Friday, a player in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership 50-over competition will be profiled as the SSCL Star of the Week.

Opening fast bowler Jacen Agard kept Presentation College, San Fernando in the title hunt with a destructive performance on Tuesday in a victory over St Benedict's College. Agard grabbed 6/26 in nine overs to help dismiss St Benedict's for 159 batting second as defending champions Presentation won by 99 runs. Earlier in the match, Presentation scored 258.

Presentation are in second-place with one round remaining and can leapfrog leaders Presentation College, Chaguanas with a victory in the final round on March 12 when the teams meet in a Presentation battle. The match will be played at the Presentation College, Chaguanas school ground from 10 am.

Agard's ability has not gone unnoticed as he played cricket for TT at youth level and was part of the West Indies Under-19 training camp last year. For his brilliance with the ball, Agard has been chosen as the SSCL Star of the Week for round eight.

Newsday spoke to Agard about his performance.

Name: Jacen Agard

Form: Upper six

Age: 19

Bowling Style: Left-arm fast bowler

Batting Style: Right-arm batsman

Residence: Gasparillo

Favourite Cricketers: Trent Boult, Jayden Seales

Star Performance: 6/26 in nine overs

The win over Benedict's was massive. How did it feel to deliver in such an important match?

Honestly, it did not feel like a different match, it felt like any other game because of the preparation I have put in. Yes, it was a great individual performance and a good team win but it felt like every other game.

Do you think Presentation, San Fernando will stay calm next week against Presentation, Chaguanas and avoid being too nervous?

I don't think the nerves would be on us to be honest because they have not lost a game yet. We have nothing to lose besides the outcome. We just have to go and put our best foot forward...I think we are in a better mental space than them because they are trying to go undefeated and we are trying to take the title from them.

What did you do well on Tuesday that led to the six-wicket haul?

There was definitely some tweaking. I usually bowl outside the off stump to get the batsmen caught behind, but on that day I decided to bowl on the stumps.

Who is one player on your team that has impressed you this season?

One player comes to mind (is) Levi Ghanny. He started the season out of the starting XI and when he got his opportunity he grabbed it with both hands and he is a mainstay in the team now, so I think he is one that impressed me this season.

What changes/improvement Presentation, San Fernando must make in the T20 Intercol competition later this season to also compete for that title?

Presentation, San Fernando is a very versatile team so changes would mainly be in the batting where we have some power hitters you all may not have seen yet. The thing that we will have to improve on is cutting down on the extras because T20 is a fast-paced game. You just want to bowl 120 balls most of the time, no extra deliveries.

I know you trained with the West Indies Under-19 team last year, what did you learn from that experience?

The most important values I learned from that camp was mostly how to properly get your message across to your team-mates and coach and how to interact and build a family environment so everybody could perform to optimum level. It is more learning off the field.