"Ready to become a paid speaker?"

At this point in my life, I have been fortunate enough to have the pleasure, for the past four years, of being an international speaker, gracing stages and virtual events across the Caribbean, US, Canada and the UK – and let me tell you, landing these gigs is extremely competitive.

I have had to dial in on building my brand, creating a ton of content in my area of expertise and continuously learning how to market myself and get my content in front of the right eye to get booked as a speaker.

The Caribbean is chock full of talent and amazing minds in their respective spaces, but they may not be the best at marketing themselves.

As I continue to travel and get on stages, I am always thinking about how we lack representation at many of these conferences, but we have lots of insights from our region that we can share that will provide value in these rooms. The challenge always comes down to our experts: they aren’t doing enough to get themselves noticed, to be put on these stages around the world.

In the landscape of global public speaking and personal branding, few stand out like Dr Terri-Karelle Reid from Jamaica. Her path highlights the impact of individual effort and vision in reaching international acclaim.

Alex V Sterling serves as an executive liaison to Reid. Sterling's collaboration with Reid and the international events he has been exposed to have been a pivotal learning experience, showcasing the potential and the gaps in representation for Caribbean speakers on the world stage. Through this venture, Sterling is not just leveraging his experiences, he is creating a launchpad for Caribbean voices, aiming to fill the void in events.

Owing to the nature of their work, they essentially live on a plane, speaking and hosting some of the biggest events around the world.

It made Sterling see for himself that there is a major gap and a lack of Caribbean representation at these events.

This is the genesis of his decision to start a new service, the Sterling Speaker Hub.

Sterling's aim is to revolutionise the speaker-management industry by creating a platform that connects Caribbean speakers with global opportunities. This initiative seeks to make it easier for event organisers to find and book speakers who can deliver impactful and resonant messages, thus promoting the voices and expertise of the Caribbean on a worldwide stage.

Event planners often grapple with the challenge of finding speakers who not only resonate with their audience but also bring authenticity and insights to their events. Sterling is addressing this issue head-on. By curating a diverse roster of Caribbean speakers, he is providing a streamlined solution for event organisers to connect with seasoned professionals.

This initiative not only simplifies the search process but also ensures events are enriched with meaningful, engaging content from the Caribbean's finest voices.

The launch date of the Sterling Speaker Hub was strategically chosen to mark a new beginning in the speaker-management industry. It symbolises a significant shift towards recognising and elevating Caribbean voices on a global stage.

This initiative is set to transform how speakers from the region are discovered, promoted, and integrated into international events, offering a fresh, diverse perspective and fostering a more inclusive dialogue across global platforms.

The agency launches with an initial cohort of eight thought leaders and experts from across the Caribbean, with representation from Jamaica, TT, Barbados, and Grenada.

"I love the idea of exposing all the fantastic speakers we have in the region to a wider audience and I'm happy and honoured to be a part of something so new and exciting,” says Dionne Jackson Miller, Jamaican journalist and attorney.

“Though we originate from island nations, our gifts can have a global impact. Therefore, I cannot think of a partnership with greater alignment than locking arms with a Caribbean agency dedicated to developing the professional landscape for speakers from the region.

"I also cannot think of a better professional to lead the charge than Alex V Sterling, who has built a reputation for excellence in his professional exploits,” adds Raphael Saul, speaker and a consultant from Barbados.

We need people who can break into these rooms first, get comfortable and then open the door for the rest of us coming after, and I believe Sterling has been able to do that.

A speaker in the US market gets paid anywhere between US$1,500-$50,000.

Now might be a great time to think about becoming a public speaker for your niche.

You can learn more at sterlingspeakerhub.com.

