No pay rise for PM – Government rejects 'irrational' salary proposals for MPs, officials

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo by Roger Jacob

GOVERNMENT has rejected the 117th Salaries Review Commission (SRC) report which recommended salary increases for several of the country’s top public officials that would see the Prime Minister becoming the highest monthly income-earner in the group.

In its 117th report, the SRC is proposing a more than 30 per cent hike in the Prime Minister’s monthly salary to $80,000 which will make the head of government, the public official with the highest monthly salary.

The commission’s 113th and 117th reports were laid in the House of Representatives by Imbert last month.

In a statement to the House on Wednesday, Imbert said, "The 117th report of the SRC is unacceptable because of the serious and inexplicable anomalies that have emerged in the recommendations in the report."

Against that background, he continued, Cabinet will send the report back to the commission with a list of anomalies "so that it can revisit, review, and revise its recommendations and return a revised report to the Cabinet via the President for its consideration."

Imbert expected the exercise to be completed within two months.

"However, if within two months, serious anomalies still exist in the revised recommendations of the SRC, the Cabinet will make appropriate and reasonable adjustments to the recommendations in this 117th report."

Imbert highlighted some of the anomalies.

"Some positions have enjoyed surprising increases, such as the Leader of the Opposition, whose salary has been increased by 60 per cent, the Court Executive Administrator, whose salary has increased by 30 per cent, the Registrar of the Industrial Court, whose salary has increased by 29 per cent, the chairman of a regional corporation, whose salary has increased by 49 per cent, and the chairman of the Public Service Commission, whose part-time salary has increased by 41 per cent."

In the report, it was proposed that the Opposition Leader's monthly salary be increased from $29,590 to $47,500.

Imbert did not talk about the proposed increase in the Prime Minister's monthly salary from $59,680 to $80,000 in the report.

He said, "Other anomalies include that the salary of the Registrar of the Industrial Court, an administrative position, is now higher than that of an Industrial Court Judge, a quasi-judicial decision-making position."

Imbert informed MPs that Chief Justice Ivor Archie wrote the Prime Minister on February 27 to express his concerns about recommendations made by the SRC regarding terms and conditions of members of the Judiciary.

Some of Archie's concerns included recommendations being made on wrong assumptions and the report being "the product of a fundamentally flawed process that fails to adhere to basic principles of natural justice."

Imbert said it was unclear how the SRC, its consultants and focus groups/committees arrived at the recommendations outlined in the report.

"The recommendations appear to be irrational on the face of it."

Imbert suggested that foreign consultants engaged by the SRC were not au courant with the full range of duties, responsibilities, challenges, decision-making and impact in TT of several officers under the commission's purview.

"In some cases, there was insufficient consultation with stakeholders."

Imbert reminded MPs that under Section 141 of the Constitution, the SRC was required to review the salaries and conditions of service of officers under its remit, on the approval of the President.

The commission's members are appointed by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

Imbert said the SRC's role is advisory and its recommendations can be accepted or rejected by Cabinet and/or the Parliament.

He added that some of the recommendations outlined in the SRC's 98th report were not accepted by the government or the Parliament in 2014.

"It must be clarified at the outset, that the 117th report of the SRC is not a general review of the terms and conditions of employment of persons under the purview of the SRC."

He said the matter was addressed in the SRC's 113th report which recommended no general increase in terms and conditions for officers under the commission's purview from April 2014 to March 2020.

"It is noteworthy that public officers have been offered and received a four per cent general increase for the period January 2014 to December 2019, which is more or less the same period."

Imbert said the 117th SRC report, completed in May 2023, is the commission's recommendations following a job evaluation exercise and compensation survey for 300 positions involving 900 people.

This exercise, he continued, started in July 2009 and took 14 years to complete.

Imbert said it was unfortunate that some commentators on the 117th report did not understand that the exercise was not a general review of review of terms and conditions of employment or a negotiated settlement, as occurs in the collective bargaining process.

"Rather it is an examination of the relative value or worth of a particular job relative to other similar jobs."

Imbert also said it was unfortunate that some of the commentators were trade union officials who benefited in the past from such exercises and could stand to benefit from them in the future.