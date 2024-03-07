Moruga man critical after fire destroys home

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Days after a 28-year-old man from Basse Terre Village in Moruga was burned in a fire that destroyed his home, he remains in critical condition.

Wendell Callender, of Maingot Trace, was at the San Fernando General Hospital up to March 7.

His home was seen ablaze before dawn on March 4. He managed to get out of the burning two-bedroom house before it was completely destroyed.

Relatives took him to the Princes Town district health facility, and he was transferred to the hospital.

On Thursday, his sister-in-law Camille Charles-Germiah told Newsday: “He is not out of the woods yet, but everyone is hoping for the best.

"After his father died about two years ago, he was staying alone in the house. He lost everything in the fire.”

The father of two is unemployed but does odd jobs.

Charles-Germiah recalled that after 2 am on March 4, she was in bed at home nearby and had troubles sleeping. She smelled something burning, got up and checked her home, but did not find anything and went to sleep.

“Then something just woke me up. I opened my eyes and saw the blaze.

"I woke up my husband, Wendell’s brother. We were hearing him bawling.

"We are not too sure what caused the fire. I was the last person he spoke to before he went home that night. Wendell said he was going to take a smoke and go in, " she said.

It is suspected a lit cigarette might have caused the fire.

She added, "When officers from the Princes Town fire station came, the house was already burned. Then T&T Electricity Commission workers came and disconnected the electricity.”

Moruga police were also alerted.

Investigations are ongoing.