Ministry: Red kangaroo in fair health

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR: This photo of an emaciated kangaroo was posted to social media earlier this week, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Agriculture, which said on Thursday, that the animal in question was in fair condition and being cared for by zoo officials in keeping with standard animal care and welfare protocols. - Photo courtesy social media

DAYS after a photo of an emaciated kangaroo was posted on social media – with the claim that it was in this condition while under the care of the Emperor Valley Zoo – the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) said on March 7 the animal in question is doing well.

In a press release, the ministry said it investigated after the social media post, with a team led by its acting chief technical officer Denny Dipchandsingh and director of animal production and health Dr Michelle Mellows visiting the zoo to assess the kangaroo's condition and health.

Also in the ministry's investigative team were Dr Lisa Mossai and other veterinary officers. Representatives from the zoo also participated to ensure transparency and collaboration in the effort to uphold animal welfare standards.

On thorough examination, the release said, the team determined the animal was in fair health.

Veterinary experts found the kangaroo bright, alert, and responsive to stimuli. The assessment report indicated the animal moved with ease within its enclosure, indicating a satisfactory level of physical activity.

The ministry pointed out that the zoo not only houses wildlife for public display, but in different sections of the facility, it keeps animals seized by game wardens and which are to be used as court exhibits. It also houses wildlife that has been rescued or recovered from around the country, or surrendered by keepers/owners who cannot maintain the animals.

The red kangaroo was brought to the zoo in January last year, with physical issues, from another local animal-care facility.

From the ministry's team’s observations, the kangaroo is estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, and has an anatomy consistent with expected levels of muscle loss at that age. The enclosure in which it is housed was deemed adequate for its movement and activity.

The release said since the kangaroo was brought to the zoo, it has been provided with a wholesome diet consistent with standard care protocols. This diet includes fresh vegetables and specially formulated chow, supplemented with minerals.

Routine checks for parasites were done and all returned negative results. Environmental enrichment tests are also done regularly to assess the animal’s responsiveness.

MALF Minister Kazim Hosein reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all animals under its care and supervision.

“The health and safety of the animals in our care are of utmost importance to us,” Hosein said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate action to address any concerns that may arise.”