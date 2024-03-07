Minister seeks info from public on school bomb threats

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - File photo

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly urged members of the public who had any information about bomb threats which disrupted activities at primary schools in the South Eastern Education District, to provide that information to the authorities.

She made the appeal while responding to questions about the matter in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Gadsby-Dolly said her ministry was working closely with the police's bomb squad and the National Security Ministry's Cyber Security Incident Response Team.

The threats caused panic among students, staff and parents, in areas like Moruga and Rio Claro.

Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated, and some classes were dismissed early.

The police and fire officers searched the schools, but found no bombs or any explosive devices.

Gadsby-Dolly condemned the situation as a dastardly act against children, parents and teachers.

She added that safety protocols the ministry had in place to deal with such situations worked well.