Man held after gun, police ammo, ganja found in Chaguanas warehouse

- File photo

Central Division police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Chaguanas for cultivating marijuana and having a submachine gun and several rounds of ammunition, including 11 with the markings “TTPS.”

The police said the marijuana has a street value of $500,000.

On March 6, Central Division Task Force (South) police, among them Sgt Persad, Cpl Carter and PC Dass, searched a warehouse at Ramsingh Street off Munroe Road and made the find. Supt Baird co-ordinated the exercise.

The police found a total of 27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Up to March 7, the suspect remained in custody without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.

The find was the latest in the division.

On March 5, Central Division found 5.44 kilogrammes of high-grade marijuana worth $300,000, 15 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition together with a plastic bag containing a vacuum seal machine, two scales and a quantity of plastic bags in an intelligence-led exercise in Couva.

They found the items at Railway Road in a bushy area near a riverbank.

No one was arrested and PC Marshall is continuing investigations.