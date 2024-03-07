Magdalena GM: Hotel not seriously affected by oil spill

Remnants of the oil spill scar the shoreline of the Scarborough waterfront in Tobago on February 10. - Photo by Corey Connelly

MAGDALENA GRAND Beach & Golf Resort general manager Jason Martin says business at the Lowlands hotel has not been affected significantly by the oil spill.

The spill occurred after an overturned barge – the Gulfstream – was found leaking bunker fuel in the sea some 200 metres off the Cove Eco Industrial Park, Tobago, on February 7.

The barge was being towed from Panama to Guyana by a tugboat, the Solo Creed. An investigation to identify the owners of both vessels is ongoing.

Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) director Allan Stewart said at a media briefing on March 4 that the Gulfstream has not been leaking oil within the past few days. Approximately 15km of Tobago’s shoreline has been affected.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine also said the waters off the southwestern coast have become clearer and it was safe to eat fish.

Augustine said teams have been working feverishly to clean up the fuel from the shoreline.

Martin said the clean-up, particularly along the Magdalena beachfront, is progressing well.

“There really is less oil spill. The authorities turning day into night to make it happen,” he told Newsday on March 5.

Martin said bookings at the hotel had been steady.

“I think for repeating clients in particular, they know that we offer way more than the beachfront. When they come here, we have a whole bunch of other activities that have no relation to even the beachfront.

“A person who is in a room can still see the beachfront. The only restriction is that they can’t cross certain lines because people are working.

“But all of our activities are ready: the pools are open; the golf course is functioning; and people can ride their bikes. So pretty much we have a whole bunch of amenities besides the beach.”

He admitted, though, that “one or two clients were deterred, because they came to Tobago to see beach.

“The others just want to stay at the Magdalena, because we have all of the experiences.”

Martin said the hotel is catering to clients who wish to visit the popular beach at Pigeon Point.

“If they really want to go to the beach, they can use the Pigeon Point shuttle, because we offer that service. It was three times a week initially, but we are offering it for the whole week now, if they choose to go for that option.”

Martin said by next week, he will have an idea of how the hotel is likely to fare over the long Easter weekend.