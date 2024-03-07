Jean-Marc Granderson, Jacob Cox set for Americas Triathlon Champs

TT triathletes Jean-Marc Granderson, (L), Jacob Cox, along with manager/coach Derek Daniel. - courtesy TT Triathlon Federation Facebook page

Trinidad and Tobago will be represented by a three-member contingent at the Americas Triathlon Championships on Friday. The competition will be held at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Jean-Marc Granderson will line up in the Under-23 age group and Jacob Cox will compete in the junior category.

A statement on the TT Triathlon Federation Facebook page, said, "Their success at the 2023 National Triathlon Championships earned them the opportunity to race against the best athletes in their age groups in the Americas."

Granderson will be racing in the standard distance (1,500m swim, 40K ride, 10K run) and Jacob will be racing in the sprint distance (750m, 20K ride, 5K run).

The triathlon event is part of the CLASH Endurance weekend of racing.

"CLASH Endurance is an innovative endurance sports event company that provides exceptional race day experiences with our own brand of creativity," according to the CLASH Endurance website.

Accompanying the TT athletes is manager/coach Derek Daniel.