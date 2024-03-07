Investing in (y)our community

AFETT's board of directors (2022-2024) share the stage with Charlene Pedro - Spirit of AFETT 2023 awardee. -

JENELLE FRASER

Dear AFETT,

I am a female business owner interested in giving back to my community.

I had help coming up and growing my business, but even then, it has not been easy. I believe in entrepreneurship as a way up and want to show others that if I can, they can.

However, I want to do this in a way that is safe, structured and sustainable. I don’t want to be approached looking for handouts.

How can small to medium business owners like myself best contribute and invest in initiatives that promote the advancement of women in business?

Dear Rhea,

It is remarkable to be able to thrive as a business owner and it is commendable that you are willing to donate a portion of the proceeds from your enterprise by giving back to your community.

The most far-reaching and impactful philanthropic ventures are the ones geared towards developing initiatives that are safe, structured and sustainable.

In fact, at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in 2015, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted. This agenda includes 17 transformative, global and inclusive sustainable development goals focused on:

People – seeking to ensure healthy lives, knowledge and the inclusion of women and children, and

Prosperity – geared towards the growth of a strong, inclusive and transformative economy.

In light of this, here are three ways you can give back to your community.

Share your ingredient

One of the most effective contributions you can make at the community level is to share your ingredients for success by guiding existing and/or aspiring business owners.

This initiative can be executed on a small scale through different social media platforms, or on a larger scale through interactive in-person seminars.

This approach is safe as it targets a very specific audience, the structure is determined by you and it can be tailored to your preference. Undoubtedly, the knowledge imparted will be beneficial.

There is a myriad of small business owners desperate for guidance on how to effectively manage and sustain their business to ensure it is lucrative.

This approach can be mutually beneficial, whereby you can give yourself while simultaneously contributing positively towards the advancement of women in business.

This initiative can be strategised to specifically target female business owners within a particular industry, age or interest – and it can foster inclusivity of women in business.

Partner with NGOs

You can give back to your community by reaching out to registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and proposing partnership arrangements.

There are numerous active and legally registered NGOs with existing programmes geared towards shaping conversations, launching initiatives and offering recommendations in alignment with your desire to give back.

This approach is effective, as the framework is already established by the organisation and you will have the liberty to sift through post-event reports to assess its impact.

This will then allow you to decide on a cause that genuinely supports your philanthropic aspirations.

You may also choose to establish a long-term partnership with the NGO or a one-off partnership arrangement whereby you invest in a particular cause or event.

Capitalise on International Women’s Day

It is indeed an opportune time to make an active step, as the globally recognised International Women’s Day (IWD) will be celebrated on March 8.

IWD is instrumental in acknowledging and celebrating women.

Your aim as a female entrepreneur to contribute and invest in initiatives that promote the advancement of women in business will be appreciated.

You also have the option of incorporating all three aspects this month in celebration, appreciation and recognition of IWD.

AFETT hosts its Women of Influence Awards and Mentorship Celebration in observance of IWD annually. After a transparent nomination process, five awardees are recognised. Through this medium, powerful and inspiring women gather to salute and encourage each other.

This year, the award ceremony will be hosted on March 27 at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. Award nominations will be open from March 4 in the categories of social entrepreneurship, business pioneers, national spirit, AFETT young female leader and spirit of AFETT.

Entries must be submitted to afettsecretary@gmail.com and tickets for the celebration will be available for purchase from AFETT’s board of directors.

Whether you nominate someone, qualify to be nominated or attend as a guest, you will certainly benefit from the authentic energy of female empowerment that will bloom in Queen's Hall on March 27.

In addition, on IWD, AFETT will also join with other women to advocate publicly for inclusion and equity in a march and fair hosted by the Network of NGOs of TT for the advancement of women.

Come walk with us and learn more about NGOs (like AFETT) that need your willing hands on deck.

These are all safe, structured and sustainable initiatives that can be used to achieve your social goals, give back in a meaningful way and promote the advancement of women in business.

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.