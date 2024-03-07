Cops find loaded gun inside tree trunk in Penal

- File photo

South Western Division (SWD) police found a loaded gun in the trunk of a mango tree in Penal in the morning on March 7.

Police got a tip-off and went to a forested area off Lowkie Trace, Penal, where they found the revolver and ten rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition inside a bag.

The bag was in a hollow in the tree trunk.

Sgts Boodlal and Nicholas led the exercise, which included PC Moolchan and other police from the SWD Gang Intelligence Unit, Penal CID, and the K9 Unit.

The police believe the weapon might have been used in several serious crimes in the division.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the gun and ammunition can call Penal police at 647-8888 or the nearest police station.