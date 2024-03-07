Climate change to take focus at TTOC Sport Industry Conference

Climate change and its impact on outdoor sports will be one of the main topics of discussion when the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) hosts its ninth Sport Industry TT Conference at the Hilton Trinidad in PoS on Thursday.

Titled The Environmental Impact of Sport, the conference is expected to include two panel discussions which will hone in on the green initiatives and the eco-friendly practices in sport. The discussions will delve into the impacts of climate change on both the regional and international sporting fronts.

Raquel Moses, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) global ambassador, will deliver the feature address.

There will also be an address from Madeleine Orr, an assistant professor in the faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education and Founder of the Sport Ecology Group.

Both Moses and Orr will also take part in panel discussions which will include contributions from National Basketball Federation TT (NBFTT) president Jason Hills and Tobago Emergency Management Agency's (TEMA) Geospatial Information Specialist Dayreon Mitchell.

The conference will begin at approximately 9 am at the La Boucan Room at the Hilton.