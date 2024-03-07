Agriculture future in good hands

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein -

THE EDITOR: While those on the opposing side spend their time spreading the false narrative that this PNM-led Government does not care about local farmers, fishermen and those who play an active role in the agriculture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries remains committed to Caricom's mandate of decreasing the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025, and increasing local food production for generations to come.

At the ministry's recent cheque distribution ceremony, $5 million was distributed to 50 farmers throughout the country – through the ministry's agro-incentive grant.

Minister Kazim Hosein, speaking at the ceremony, emphasised that agriculture is the way forward and encouraged all new and existing farmers to take advantage of the services offered by his ministry to grow their agro-business. And he urged them to take farming to new heights with the use of modern-day technology.

The record shows that the Agriculture Ministry continues to work towards a resilient agriculture sector that feeds the nation and beyond – where food security is not just a goal but an unshakable reality.

The future of agriculture is in good hands. Good job, Minister Hosein!

TRISHANNA RATTANSINGH

via e-mail