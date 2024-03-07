34 move on to First Citizens National Poetry Slam semifinals

Kyle Hernandez, reigning First Citizens National Poetry Slam champion - Angelo Marcelle

After intense auditions in San Fernando, Port of Spain, and Tobago, 34 poets have advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 First Citizens National Poetry Slam.

Nearly 100 participants delivered verses before judges Richard “Chromatics” Rajkumar, Patti-Anne Ali, Victor Edwards, Evelyn Caesar Munroe, and head judge Arielle M John.

One of the most-anticipated elements of the championship, the Wild Cards, will allow four poets who narrowly missed the qualifying scores to compete in pairs during each semifinal, for the opportunity to join the Grand Slam finalists, a media release said.

Among them is ten-year-old Markus Wylie from Tobago, who brings a fresh burst of youthful energy to the mix, the release said.

The poets covered diverse topics, including politics, sexuality, religion, and self-esteem.

Head judge John lauded the quality of the pieces and expressed her admiration for the depth and sincerity of the performances, the release said.

Commenting on the new talent John said, “I’m grateful to see so many new faces enter the ring this year. Poets are gaining confidence and really pushing themselves to create powerful, spirited, and truthful work.”

The semifinals will take place in two rounds on March 23 and 24 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain. From these, 14 poets will move on to the Grand Slam final on April 28, as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam concludes the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. The top three poets will earn a total of $80,000 courtesy First Citizens, with first, second, and third places receiving $50,000, $20,000, and $10,000 respectively.

Reigning Slam Champion Kyle Hernandez automatically advances to the final.

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the largest annual literary event in the anglophone Caribbean, will run from April 25-28, featuring a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and other events.

Semifinalists:

Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim

Abibi-Africa Williams

Alexandra Stewart

Alicia Haynes

Annette Taylor

Celestial Marshall

Daniel Baptiste

Darion Cunningham

Dennis Joseph

Derron Sandy

Dershawn Hernandez

Earth Lezama

Gabrielle Murray

Joel Philip

Kaliq Cook

Kedisha Thomas

Keeron Isaac

Kevin Soyer

Kevin Fortune

Master-Akeem Phillip

Michael Logie

Ronaldo Mohammed

Seth Sylvester

Shakir Gray

Shakira Burton

Shimiah Lewis

Soleil La Barrie

Stephanie Smith

Swasthi Maharaj

Tevin Douglas

Wild cards:

Gabrielle Abdool

Markus Wylie

Nia Thompson

Renaldo Briggs

For updates: follow @nationalpoetryslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or call 375-2155.