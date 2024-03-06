Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Photo Gallery

Anstey Memorial Girls Anglican School performing in the primary school folk song choirs 13 and under category at the TT Music festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 4. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival sees youths from schools across the country compete in various vocal and instrumental categories. The festival which commenced on February 18, runs until March 17 and has seen an outpouring of talent so far with participants aged seven to 19. The showing has been a positive display of Trinidad and Tobago's young musical talent, wowing both the judges and the audience.

Here are the 2024 Music Festival awards to date.

Best Junior Choir Under 19 - Fatima College

Best Junior Choir Under 15 - Belmont St Francis Girls' RC School

Best Girl Vocal Duet 16 - 19 Years - St. Joseph’s Convent POS

Best Girl Vocal Duet Under 12 - Belmont St Francis Girls' RC School

Best Girls Duet 13 - 15 - Mac Kenzie Roberts and Arianna Reefer

Junior Steelband Ensemble Under 19 - bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra

Best Calypso Choir Under 19 - Belmont St Francis Girls' RC School

Junior Parang Ensemble Under 19 - Bishop Anstey High School

Solo Vocals 13 - 15 - Joint win: Cheyenne Pollard and Veronica Sealey

Calypso Solo Under 19 - Gianna Griffith of St Joseph Convent San Fernando

Folk Song Solo Under 19 - Josiah Pierre

Steelpan Solo Under 19 - Jeremy Green

Folk Choir Under 19 - Naparima Girls School San Fernando

Mixed Voice Choir Under 19 - Presentation College San Fernando