St Dominic’s, Eastern Boys, Girls star on final day of Milo Games

Kemecia Agard (L) and Josiah Kaiton (R) celebrate with their school's championship trophies at the Milo Primary School Games on March 6, 2024 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. In the under-15 age group, Agard and Kaiton won the respective Victrix and Victor Ludorum trophies for St Dominic's RC School in the East 'A' zone. - Roneil Walcott

St Dominic’s RC School and Eastern Girls’ and Eastern Boys’ Government Primary schools dominated the second and final day of action at the Milo Primary School Games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on March 6.

Catered to primary schools in the East and West PoS districts, the 34th staging of the Milo Games saw hundreds of students flooding to the Mucurapo venue to compete for bragging rights among their peers.

On March 6, though, as the East “A” and East “B” zone schools took to the track, a familiar theme was established as the boys and girls from St Dominic’s, Eastern Boys and Eastern Girls stood tallest among all competitors.

Eastern Girls emerged as the triumphant school in the East “B” category as they topped Success RC School to claim the girls’ championship prize, with Eastern Boys also finishing as the top school in the boys’ category.

In the East “A” zone, St Dominic’s were in a class of their own as they surged to claim the top prize in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. The St Dominic’s students were in fine individual form on the day, and their athletes accounted for six of the Victor and Victrix Ludorum titles in the respective age groups.

In the under-9 age group, King Layne and Jelise Cole walked away with the respective Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies. In the under-11 age group, Jeremiah Kaiton and Jenaya Sharpe came away with the East “A” Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies. Meanwhile, in the under-15 age group, the pair of Kemecia Agard and Josiah Kiaton, Jeremiah’s brother, took home the prizes for the top all female and male athletes.

St Dominic’s took away the gold medal in the East “A” girls’ under-11 4x100-metre relay, to go along with a double-haul in the under-13 4x100-metre relays for both boys and girls.

In the intriguing “East” B relays, Eastern Girls grabbed the under-9 4x50-metre relay crown, as well as the under-13 4x100-metre title.

On the boys’ side, the youngsters from Nelson Street Boys’ RC School showed a good combination of speed and teamwork as they sped off with the East “B” under-9 4x50-metre title and the under-13 4x100-metre crown.

Success RC School were not to be left out, as they topped the field in the “East B” 4x100-metre finals in the under-11 age group for both boys and girls.

In a few of the individual 400-metre races contested in East “B” on Wednesday, Eastern Girls’ Shyana Cooper won the girls’ under-13 400-metre title, Success RC’s Chivel Purcell won the girls’ under-15 crown and Eastern Boys’ Anthony Alexander defeated Success RC’s Temuel White to the boys’ under-15 top spot.

On Tuesday, as the schools in western PoS flexed their athletic muscles, Dunross Preparatory School’s Jake Correia emerged as one of the standout athletes on the day, as he copped a sprint double in the West “A” boys’ under-13 100-metre and 200-metre events.

Also in West “A,” Carenage Sirls’ Government student Shalimah Lawrence showed class when she got a sprint-double of her own in the girls’ 13-15 100-metre and 200-metre events.

Meanwhile, in the relays, Diamond Vale Government were a force to be reckoned with as they sprinted away with top honours in the boys’ under-11 and under-13 4x100-metre finals, to go along with a victory in the boys’ 13-15 medley relay.

On Thursday, the Magic Mist Central games will be hosted at the Mucurapo venue, with schools from Central PoS getting the opportunity to vie for primary school honours.