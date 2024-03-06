Red Force Women fall short again in eight-run loss to Barbados

Barbados’ Kycia Knight (R) top-scored with 93 runs off 134 balls in the CWI Regional Women’s Super50 match against TT, on Wednesday, at St Paul’s Sports Complex, Basseterre. - CWI File Photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force Women fell to another agonising defeat in the CG United Super50 tournament in St Kitts, losing by eight runs to Barbados in round two at St Paul’s Sports Complex in Basseterre on March 6.

It was TT’s second consecutive loss to start the tournament after losing to Windward Islands by two wickets on Monday. The back-to-back losses means TT’s chances of winning the tournament look slim.

Chasing 187 for victory, TT were restricted to 178/8 in 50 overs. It was a struggle for most of the TT batters as they only struck seven fours in the innings. Opener Shunelle Sawh and Selene O’Neil were two TT batters who scored slowly. Sawh faced 35 deliveries for her five runs and O’Neil made 11 off 28 balls.

Top scorers Britney Cooper and Samara Ramnath also did not keep the scoreboard ticking, hitting 33 off 63 balls and 32 off 73 respectively. LeeAnn Kirby hit a brisk 26 off 26 balls in an effort to keep TT in the contest.

Barbados bowlers Aaliyah Alleyne and Keila Elliot both ended with figures of 2/33 in ten overs.

Earlier in the match, Barbados were dismissed for 186 in 48.4 overs. West Indies opener Kycia Knight anchored the innings with a knock of 93 off 134 balls, cracking seven fours and one six.

Her twin sister Kyshona was the next best batter with 16. West Indies off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was a handful for the Barbados batters, grabbing 4/20 in 9.4 overs for TT and Ramnath snatched 3/38 in nine overs.

Jamaica and Guyana both made it two wins straight to start the tournament. At the Conaree Sports Club, Jamaica cruised past Leeward Islands by nine wickets. Leewards Islands could only muster 98 all out in 35.1 overs and in response, Jamaica raced to 99/1 in 11.2 overs.

At Warner Park, Guyana also recorded a comfortable win. Guyana posted 207/8 in their 50 overs and then bowled out Windward Islands for 163 in 40.2 overs.

TT will have their hands full on March 7 when they play Jamaica at Conaree in round three from 10 am. In other round three matches, Guyana will face Barbados at St Paul’s and Windward Islands and Leeward Islands will meet at Warner Park.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS 186 (48.4 overs) (Kycia Knight 90, Kyshona Knight 16; Karishma Ramharack 4/20, Samara Ramnath 3/38) vs TT 178/8 (50 overs) (Britney Cooper 33, S Ramnath 32; Aaliyah Alleyne 2/33, Keila Elliot 2/33). Barbados won by eight runs.

GUYANA 207/8 (Shabiki Gajnabi 62, Shemaine Campbelle 42, Ashmini Munisar 29 not out; Carena Noel 3/47) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 163 (40.2 overs) (Nerissa Crafton 47, Zaida James 21, Plaffianna Millington 2/23, A Munisar 2/31, Nyia Latchman 2/38). Guyana won by 44 runs.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 98 (35.1 overs) (Reniece Boyce 37, Vanessa Watts 3/15, Stafanie Taylor 3/16) vs JAMAICA 99/1 (11.2 overs) (Chedean Nation 61 not out, Rashada Williams 29 not out), Jamaica won by nine wickets.