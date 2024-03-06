QPCC's Britton, Edwards-Taylor cop Classified A table tennis titles

Classified men's A1 singles winner Shemar Britton shows off his trophy alongside runner-up Yuvraaj Dookram, right, and third place winners Curtis and Alaric Humphreys. -

SHEMAR Britton retained his Classified Table Tennis Tournament Men’s A1 singles title when he defeated club-mate Yuvraaj Dookram in the final at the Eastern Regional Indoors Sport Arena in Tacarigua on March 3.

The Queen’s Park representative, originally from Guyana, did well to stave off Dookram 11-8, 11-6, 11-9 for the crown. Britton played unbeaten in the group stage and extended his flawless run through the knockout.

In the semi-final round, Britton defeated Wasa’s Alaric Humphreys 12-10, 11-1, 11-7 while Dookram eliminated Wasa’s Curtis Humphreys 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 11-2.

Both players topped their respective groups in the preliminary phase. Competing out of group six of ten, Britton trumped Blasters’ Nicholas O’Young 11-3, 11-2, 11-8 and Crusaders’ N’Kosi Rouse 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.

And in group two, Dookram also played unbeaten against Harvard’s Franklyn Seechan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 and Oxford’s Anthony Laquis 11-2, 11-9, 16-14.

Additionally, QPCC’s Imani Edwards-Taylor improved on her silver medal performance at last year’s tournament when she earned women’s A singles gold in the round robin.

Edwards-Taylor was unbeatable and ousted Powergen’s Priyanka Khellawan 3-2, Tunapuna Hindu School’s Linda Partap-Boodhan 3-1 and Lyllana Boodhan 3-0 and club-mate Merle Baggoo 3-0. Coming in second was Linda while Khellawan finished third.

Other Classified Winners

Open A2 – Nikoli Barbour-Alexis (Blasters) def. Imani Edwards-Taylor (QPCC) 8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7

Women

Novice Singles Final – Isabella Myers (SUTTC) def. Sophie Singh (SUTTC) 16-14, 9-11, 1108, 12-10

C Singles Final – Lakeisha Lewis (SUTTC) def. Rihanna Sooknanan 11-4, 11-2, 7-11, 11-5

B Singles Final – Jinai Samuel (QPCC) def. Rebekah Sterling (Blasters) 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6

Men

Novice Singles Final – Surindra Muhabir (SSS) def. Kenyon Jack (Chase) 11-7, 5-11, 11-2, 8-11, 11-3

C Singles – Kevin Lewis (Crusaders) def. Ashton Michael Chariandy (Couva) 11-5, 11-3, 11-9

B Singles – Sekel Mcintosh ((QPCC) def. Irvin Sampath (Crusaders) 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9