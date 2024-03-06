Police: No serious crimes against Tobago visitors in 4 months

Passengers from the Norwegian Sky cruise ship arrive at the Port of Scarborough, Tobago on February 4. - Photo courtesy the Division of Tourism

In just under four months, police said there have been no reports of serious crimes against any of the 89,000-plus people who arrived in Tobago aboard cruise ships.

In a media release on March 6, the police said this achievement is credited to the “steadfast and strategic concentrated patrols” of its Tobago Division, particularly the Tourism-Oriented Policing Section (TOPS), led by Cpl Wendy John.

Police said that since November 11, 2023, "49 cruise ships have docked at the Tobago Ports of Charlotteville and Scarborough with approximately 89,700 visitors." During their short stay, usually no more than 12 hours, those who disembarked visited places such as the Adventure Farm and Nature Reserve, Buccoo Reef, Mt Irvine and Pigeon Point beaches, Cocoa House, Argyle waterfall, Tobago Main Ridge Forest Reserve and various of the island's historic forts, to name a few.

However, before their arrival and subsequent touring of the island, police say a blueprint of several safety and pre-emptive measures is adopted to ensure the seamless transition from ship to site.

TOPS officers, along with their counterparts at the Scarborough Police Station and other units, work together with the island’s tourism and hospitality stakeholders, to host crime-prevention seminars and consultations.

The results, according to John, are evident in the feedback of visitors, who “usually express their feelings of how safe they feel and how friendly and kind the police and the people of the island are.”

But this accomplishment, she said, involves the sustained and concentrated patrol regime of foot, mobile, and e-bikes, in tandem with tour operators.

“As TOPS officers, or police officers generally, our main objective is to ensure the safety of our fellowmen, but in this case, visitors and the citizens,” she said.

She added, “We are aware and are responding to new crime trends on the island that seem unnerving, but to have the upper hand in this fight, we are motivated to ensure that a proactive approach of constant visibility of patrols throughout the island.

“While our remit focuses specifically in areas where the tourist traverses, as TOPS officers, while on patrol we collaborate with supporting units to address other crimes that affect locals as well and ensure that our presence is felt.”

She said visitors often tell officers that they can't wait to return to Tobago.