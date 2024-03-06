Playwrights workshop to read Great Western Islands Festival

Keon Francis. - Photo courtesy Playwrights Workshop Trinbago

The March instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) will feature the rereading of The Great Western Islands Festival by Keon Francis.

The MRTS is held on the first Wednesday of every month,

The reading will take place on March 6 at 7 pm online, via Zoom only.

The script was first read in the PWT’s MRTS on December 6, 2023.

In The Great Western Islands Festival, characters of ten islands, tired of the lack of recognition from the "more developed" characters of the world, decide the best way for them to gain recognition is to join together as one grand festival, a media release said.

Francis is a playwright, actor, director, writer and author of a Caribbean epic fantasy novel, Children of the Eternal Mother.

PWT is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join in via Zoom to listen to the cold reading and participate in the discussion to help the playwright develop the script further.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays every month. Plays read in 2024 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2025.

Join Zoom meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85898517683

Meeting ID: 858 9851 7683

For more info to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/