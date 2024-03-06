La Brea man shot, wounded in Fyzabad

San Fernando General Hospital - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FYZABAD police are searching for two men who shot and wounded a 37-year-old man on March 5 in a car park.

On March 6, the victim, Rennie Louison of Vessigny Village in La Brea, was being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.

He reported to police that around 9.25 pm, he was sitting in an open car park opposite the Fyzabad Health Centre, where two gunmen accosted him.

He struggled with one of them, who shot him in the left thigh. The other gunman went to the front of his car and started shooting, hitting the windscreen.

The gunmen fled and Louison was taken to hospital.

South Western Division police were alerted.

Sgt Siew is leading the investigations.