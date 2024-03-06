International Cricket Council, ESPN renew deal to benefit Caribbean cricket fans

In this February 19, 2023 file photo, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews (L) and West Indies’ Rashada Williams (R) run between the wickets during the ICC Group B T20 women’s World Cup match against Pakistan at Boland Park in Paarl. -

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the continuation of its long-term partnership with ESPN with a deal taking ICC global events to fans across 51 territories in the Caribbean and Latin America.

It comes months before West Indies and the US get ready to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

On Wednesday, a media release from the ICC said, "The broadcast and digital deal includes the next eight years of rights for all matches of the 12 men’s senior events and four Under-19 men’s events up until the end of 2031. The first senior men’s event as part of this agreement kicks off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 which will take place in West Indies and the USA between 1 and 29 June. The partnership will also include, up until the end of 2027, all matches of the four women’s senior events and two Under-19 women’s events."

The agreement marks a new chapter in ICC's relationship with ESPN, which began in 2012, representing the first direct deal between the two organisations. Fans across 33 territories will be able to watch event coverage via ESPN Caribbean and ESPN2 Caribbean on TV and on digital streaming platform ESPN Play Caribbean. In another 18 countries across Latin America, ICC cricket will be available through ESPN on the Star+ streaming platform.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice is elated about the news.

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with ESPN and taking ICC events to across 51 territories in the Caribbean and Latin America," he said. "We have a very exciting year coming up with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and the USA and have a huge opportunity to entertain and inspire a new generation of fans in the region.”

ESPN vice-president of programming and acquisitions Michael Walters, said the partnership shows the dedication to give consumers the best experience.

“The extension of this agreement reinforces ESPN’s commitment to providing fans in the Caribbean and Latin America with high-quality and locally relevant programming," Walters said. "There is no better way to demonstrate that commitment than with the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, hosted by the West Indies and USA this summer. Our audiences in the region will be able to continue enjoying the ICC events for eight more years, extending our relationship that dates back to 2012.”