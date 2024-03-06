East Yard hosts Mexican photographic exhibition

Taking a closer look at Death on the Skin exhibition pieces. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

EAST YARD and the Mexican embassy are currently hosting a photography exhibition titled Death on the Skin by multidisciplinary Mexican artist Mauricio Silerio.

The three-week exhibition opened on February 26 with a private reception, but is open to the public at East Yard, Joki One Studio, Prince Street, Arima.

Founder of East Yard Kevon Gareth Foderingham said, “Through our East Yard exhibits initiative, we are leaning heavily on the concept of art as a powerful medium to foster cross-cultural collaboration, transcending linguistic limitations and social barriers to create connections at a deep level.”

Foderingham said this is the first of a series of similar exhibitions that will be held in the coming months in collaboration with local international partners to share their culture with the burgesses of Arima and environs.

“We thank the Mexican ambassador and his team for leading the way,” he said.

The exhibition is part of a series of activities carried out by the embassy to show the public its traditional celebration for the Day of the Dead.

Death in the Skin shows 15 photographs by Silerio. He works with ethereal concepts and uses techniques such as painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, photo manipulation and digital art. He has exhibited in more than 30 countries.

Mexican ambassador Victor Hugo Morales thanked the East Yard team for its interest in showing the cultural traditions of Mexico.

“The celebration of the Day of the Dead transcends religious and family elements every day to become a national celebration, which strengthens the spirit of national unity and generates identity,” he said.

Morales compared this celebration in importance to the TT Carnival.

“Both are originally religious traditions (and) have become part of our traditions, our culture, strengths and our identities. We feel very proud to show the world this celebration is typical of many societies, but in Mexico has become part of our way of being and feeling.”

Jeniece Scott councillor for Calvary, chairwoman of Community Development and Social Services and other personalities from the Arima community were present at the opening.

Death on the Skin is open to the public until March 16 –Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment only– and Thursday to Saturday from 10 am-6 pm.

For more info: 491-3584 or e-mail info@eastyard.org.