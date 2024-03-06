Bureau of Standards opens Tobago office

Minister of the Trade and Industry Ministry Paula Gopee-Scoon cuts the ribbon to open the TT Bureau of Standards sub-office in Crown Point, Tobago on March 6. Also present are Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, fourth from left, and other officials.

AIMED at bolstering quality assurance and economic development in Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS) has commissioned an office on the island.

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon on March 6 described it as a significant milestone during the feature address at the launch, at D Colosseum Building II, corner of Airport Bypass and Milford Road, Crown Point, Tobago.

This launch, Gopee-Scoon said, is as a result of her last visit in November when she met with members of the Tobago Division of TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce. She said the Chief Secretary was also present and there was a commitment to improving access to government’s services as it relates to her ministry.

“Not too long after, here we are, and it’s not that services were not afforded before by the TTBS but now we have TTBS bringing services to the door of the Tobago population – consumers, SMEs, businesses, all.

"The establishment of the office is really indicative of government’s commitment to deliver services to all of the people of all of TT and really presents an aggressive move by all of the bureau that will positively impact the various stakeholders.”

She said the establishment of the office will improve the level of stakeholder engagement on the island.

“Tobagonians can walk in here quite easily at eight hours per day minimum.”

She said it is the intention of the bureau to have full collaboration with the THA and also with all businesses – SMEs and micro-enterprises. The establishment of the office, she said, is timely and could not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of the THA and the bureau.

“This partnership underscores the unified effort towards achieving national goals and of course, I look forward and promise all that I would ensure the types of activities that we expect to be conducted in Tobago is done, and is done in full respect of businesses.”

She said the bureau is available to provide the necessary advice and guidance. "See your businesses grow and try to reposition your businesses for success. Of course, at the end of the day, we want to make sure that all of our consumers are served and justly so.”

Chairman of the bureau Lawford Dupres said the opening of the office was long overdue.

“This office will bring our service to the people of Tobago in a more tangible way and we are thankful for the THA’s support in this endeavour. I can recall when the bureau met with the honourable chief secretary sometime ago about establishing this office here in Tobago and he indicated that we were knocking on an already opened door – in other words, hurry up.”

On behalf of the THA, Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Assemblyman Dr Faith BYisrael thanked and congratulated Gopee-Scoon. She said that she has no doubt that the services to be offered will be of tremendous benefit to the people of Tobago.

“This increased access to the services of the bureau would undoubtedly complement ongoing efforts of the THA as we work on developing the capacities of small and medium enterprises here on the island.”

The Assembly, she said, has a range of initiatives to promote SMEs as part of the data thrust to expand and diversify the island’s economy.

“No longer would our SMEs have to endure the hassle of having to go to Trinidad for the services that are not available on the island. I have every confidence that they would take full advantage of your presence here in Tobago.”