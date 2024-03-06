86-member Trinidad and Tobago team chosen for Carifta Games

Tafari Waldron. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago will be represented by an 86-member contingent at the upcoming Carifta Games, to be held in St George’s, Grenada from March 30-April 1.

A total of 68 athletes and 18 officials will travel for the athletics meet.

Among the athletes chosen on the team are defending 200m girls’ Under-20 gold medallist Sanaa Frederick and boys’ Under-20 5,000m champion Tafari Waldron.

Frederick and Waldron were adjudged Under-20 athletes of the year respectively at the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) 2023 Annual Awards ceremony in January.

NAAA Under-18 girls athlete of the year Janae De Gannes and President’s Rising Star awardee Keneisha Shelbourne have also been selected on the team.

Three sets of twins are among the athletes selected – the Frederick sisters, Sanaa and Sole; the Lewis brothers, Khordae and Khordel; and brother and sister Tyrique and Tenique Vincent. Yesterday, a NAAA media release said it is a “rarity” to have three sets of twins on one team.

“NAAA wishes to congratulate all members of the team on their selection and extends best wishes for all success at the games.”

SQUAD

Girls Under-17

Tianna Richardson (Fulfilling Athletic Dreams - 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay); Xiah Tobias (Zenith AC - 100m, 200m, long jump; 4x100m relay); Kyah Hyson (Fulfilling Athletic Dreams - 400m; 4x400m relay); Shian Lewis (One A Week Multi-Sport - 800m, 1500m, 4x400m relay); Aniqah Bailey (One A Week Multi-Sport - 1500m, 4x400m relay); Isis Gaskin (Phoenix AC - 3000m); Oshea Cummings (Zenith AC - 3000m); Jenna-Marie Thomas (IG Fastlane - 100mH, 400mH, 4x100m relay; 4x400m relay); Tenique Vincent (Concorde AC - 100mH, long jump, high jump, 4x400m relay); Durlaina Rouse (Pt Fortin New Jets - 400mH, 4x400m relay); Peyton Winter (Burnley AC - shot put, discus); Addalia Sylvester (Mercury - discus); La'Shiya Biggart (Zenith AC - high jump); Jenniah McLaren (Toco TAFAC - 4x100m relay); Makayla Cupid (Zenith AC - 4x100m relay).

Boys Under-17

Kadeem Chinapoo (Simplex AC - 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay); Cameron Powel (Phoenix AC - 100m, 4x100m relay); Kah-El Grant (Concorde AC - 200m, 4x100m relay); Shezlon Gordon (RSS Phoenix - 400m, 400mH, 4x400m relay); Khordae Lewis (One A Week Multi-Sport - 400m, 800m, 4x400m relay); Brion Scott (Burnley AC - 800m); Jaden Alexander (Richard Jones Racing - 1500m); Isaiah Alder (Cougars - 1500m, 3000m); Keiel Samuel (One A Week Multi-Sport - 3000m); Tyrique Vincent (Concorde AC 110mH, long jump, triple jump, high jump); Omari Brown (Neon Wolves AC - 110mH, long jump, 4x100m relay); Reuel Mc Ewan (Kaizen Panthers AC - triple jump); Michal Paul (Concorde AC - high jump; 4x400m relay); Kaeden Herbert (Memphis Pioneers - AC 4x100m relay); Shane Camejo (Memphis Pioneers AC - 4x100m relay); Khordel Lewis (One A Week Multi-Sport 4x400m relay); Makaelan Woods (IG Fastlane - 4x400m relay).

Girls Under-20

Alexxe Henry (Zenith AC - 100m, 4x100m relay); Symphony Patrick (Concorde AC - 100m, 4x100m relay); Sanaa Frederick (Simplex AC - 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Sole Frederick (Simplex AC - 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Natalia Eastman (RSS Phoenix - 800m); Kayleigh Forde (One A Week Multi-Sport - 800m, 1500m); Adrianna Quamina (D'Abadie Progressive - discus); Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasis - high jump, triple jump, 4x400m relay); Janae De Gannes (Concorde AC - long jump); Naomi Pierce (Memphis Pioneers - long jump); Gianna Paul (Concorde - heptathlon); Kaori Robley (Kaizen Panthers - heptathlon, 4x400m relay); Kadija Pickering (Abilene Wildcats - 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Kaziah Peters (Simplex 4x100m relay; 4x400m relay).

Boys Under-20

Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars - 100m, 4x100m relay); Mikhail Byer (Simplex - 100m, 4x100m relay); Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex - 200m, 4x100m relay); Daeshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats - 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay); Dashaun Lezama (One-A-Week Multi-Sport - 400m, 4x400m relay); Kyrell Thomas (Cougars - 400m, 4x400m relay); Jahfa Woodley (Memphis Pioneers - 800m); Keeran Sriskandarajah (Memphis Pioneers - 800m); Omari Thompson (One-A-Week Multi-Sport - 1500m); Tafari Waldron Cougars (1500m, 5000m); Jaydon Nedd (Unattached - discus); LeBron James (Tobago Falcons - javelin); Dorain Charles (Pt Fortin New Jets - javelin, 400mH); Kimani Kent (Kaizen Panthers - long jump); Jaidi James (Tobago Falcons - high jump, long jump); Joshua Gonzales (Toco TAFAC - triple jump); Darius Moore (RSS Phoenix - octathlon); Jeremiah Francis (D'Abadie Progressive - octathlon); Che Wickham (Stallion - 4x100m relay); Jamario Russel (Memphis Pioneers - 4x100m relay); Jaden Clement (Maximising Athletic Potential - 4x400m relay); Keone John (Memphis Pioneers - 4x400m relay).

Officials

Jehue Gordon (team manager); Cuquie Melville (assistant manager); Kelvin Nancoo (sprint coach); Kelsey Toussaint-Reid (sprint coach); Donnelle Stafford (sprints coach); Arlon Morrison (sprints coach); Reynold Porter-Lee (multi-events coach); Derrick Simon (middle/long distance coach); Kern Thom (middle/long distance coach); Joyce Thomas (throws coach); Kerron Browne (throws coach); Wendell Williams (jumps coach); Michelle Pennie (jumps coach); Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor); Dr Aquila Gomez (physiotherapist); Dennora George (massage therapist); Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist); Anthony Walcott (massage therapist).