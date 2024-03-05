WASA: Worst drought we have seen

The darker area on the column of a measuring booth at the Navet dam shows where the water level once stood. - File photo

Director of operations at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Shaira Ali, says the country is experiencing the worst drought in many years, adding that the Navet Dam, Caroni-Arena Dam, Hollis Reservoir and Hillsborough Reservoir in Tobago are all severely affected.

She said WASA has had to review and readjust its supply schedules in order to maintain and provide a stable, efficient and equitable supply, even amid the extreme heat and dry conditions.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Caroni water treatment plant in St Helena, earlier today, Ali said there will be a temporary schedule that takes effect from midnight, until June.

She said the temporary supply schedules are being prepared and will be made available later today.

She said areas that are already on a rotational schedule will not be affected by the new temporary supply schedules. She urged the public to conserve water.

Customer care director Natasha Andrews said WASA's board has already approved an increase to its current fine of $75 for anyone found to be wasting water. She said the proposed increase is at the legislative stage but did not wish to comment on what the proposed increase is.