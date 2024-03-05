Trinibad artiste Medz Boss charged with being gang member

Trinibad artiste Joseph Ollivierre, known popularly as Medz Boss has been arrested and charged. - Photo courtesy Joseph Ollivierre's Instagram page

Trinibad artiste Joseph Ollivierre, known popularly as Medz Boss, appeared before the North High Court on March 4 after he was arrested and charged under the Anti-Gang Act of 2021 with being a gang member and professing to be a gang member.

A police release on March 5 said Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswamind granted Ollivierre $40,000 bail. He will reappear in court on March 15.

The release said the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) Gang Enforcement Team did an extensive investigation, focusing primarily on videos posted on social media platforms promoting gang violence and gang culture.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said, "This case underscores our unwavering commitment to address and combat the promotion of gang-related activities, particularly through influential figures in the entertainment industry.

"The lure of gangs is pervasive, as gang culture is portrayed as glamorous and the in-thing, while we know otherwise. Gang life is a direct pathway to poverty, prison and an early grave, as young men are mere pawns who are easily replaced.

"The TTPS will continue to work tirelessly to protect our citizens, especially the young and vulnerable, who also fall victim to the gang violence and culture that we vow to stamp out from our communities."

Reports said on February 29, officers from the Special Investigations Unit, under the supervision of Insp Stanley, along with the Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter Agency Task Force and K-9 Unit carried out an operation at Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, that led to Ollivierre's arrest.

An additional warrant was executed at his home, followed by further inquiries and investigations by PC Mc Millan, under the guidance and advice of Snr Supt Paponette and Zaheer Ali, the legal officer of the SIU.