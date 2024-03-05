Stop excusing violent lyrics in our music

Karene Asche - JEFF K. MAYERS

THE EDITOR: We have arrived at a very dark place in our nation's history.

Our politics is so toxic that the national interest is subordinated to political expediency. Moreover, in some instances, as bad as that is, it extends beyond mere (political) party rivalry into the realm of hell-bent bitterness and hatred towards our prime minister by certain individuals whose fury knows no bounds, it would seem, because of some past disagreement on an official and/or personal matter.

Our beloved nation suffers collateral damage in the quest of such individuals to recklessly take revenge for what they perceive to be a past personal injustice. We face a formidable hurdle.

How can any mature and responsible person seek to justify the violent lyrics in some, if not all, Trinibad music? A lot of hogwash about colonialist history, dictatorship/autoritarianism, disrespect and unjustified censorship will only embolden those misguided youths who will now feel that they have the support of respectable people in our nation for their dastardly deeds.

To be sure, like in the movies, these violent lyrics are the theme music for much of the actual violent acts that are so evident on the criminal landscape. For obvious reasons, I am very uncomfortable with such music and it sends a chill up my spine.

Some have sought to compare the violent lyrics with the invention of the steelpan, the calypsoes and later reggae music that addressed the oppression of the colonial authorities towards us. What a stretch! Why are they grasping at straws? Where was the advocacy for violence in those lyrics? Such foolishness!

Another foolish argument by these fake leaders is that poverty excuses the behaviour of the perpetrators of this violent music and its consequences. Obviously, like the calypso judges, they have not fully understood or appreciated the message in Karene Asche's very succinct calypso thesis on the subject matter at this year's Calypso Monarch finals.

As a nation, we are on an extremely self-destructive path that is being facilitated by many in leadership positions. The home is the nursery. I see it often enough when I am in public spaces, or merely interacting with family members and/or friends.

Some children, given their personality, push the envelope beyond normal limits, and there is little or no pushback by their parents/guardians. In fact, bad and disrespectful behaviour is condoned/encouraged, unwittingly, as often enough a treat is given to the child to pacify such behaviour.

There is a lack of meaningful consequence for bad behaviour. Discipline is absent in the equation. Such children grow up with a sense of entitlement, and do not value the virtues of hard work, self-belief, sacrifice, perseverance, patience, a willingness to learn, among other qualities. They seek instant gratification at all cost.

The proliferation of entry-level jobs and training offerings with a stipend and meals, that often go abegging, is most telling. Foreign nationals in our midst grasp these entry-level job opportunities and are able with prudent management of their finances to send funds to their relatives in their home countries, just like our nationals who emigrated to the US in the 1960s.

Selfishness prevails among some of our young nationals, and they have little or no regard for the feelings of others. The violent lyrics are a logical outcome of this mindset and sad state of affairs.

Those in leadership positions need to stop proffering feeble excuses for bad behaviour and work assiduously towards the eradication of this very destructive menace, as we hurdle such challenges.

Stop the public relations gimmickry that is leading us on a pathway to hell and eternal damnation!

LOUIS W WILLIAMS

St Augustine