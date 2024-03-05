​St Mary’s cops interview one driver in fatal accident

The police have interviewed one of two drivers involved in a fatal accident on March 3 in St Mary’s Village in Moruga.

Newsday was told that on March 4, the investigators interviewed the driver of the car that hit Ramoutar Ramroop, 64, near his home at Rochard Douglas Road. This is a major road which links Moruga and Barrackpore.

The police confirmed that the driver, from St Mary’s Village, was not in custody and is assisting with investigations.

The police said Ramroop was walking along the road at around 2.30 pm on March 3 when a car hit him and he fell into the road. The driver did not stop.

A driver in a van behind the car then ran over Ramroop, who died on the spot.

When Cpl Ramdass, PC Mohammed and other police responded, the drivers were nowhere to be found.

Up to Tuesday, the police had not found the van driver, who remained unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the St Mary’s police post at 656-6606 or the nearest police station.