Princes Town man on murder charge

- File photo

A 34-year-old man has appeared before a master of the High Court charged with the murder of Shaqueal “Darko” Henry, who was stabbed in a fight in November.

On February 27, Theo Serette of Princes Town appeared before master Shabaana Shah in the San Fernando High Court.

A police statement on March 5 said the police arrested the suspect in the Mayaro district on February 22 after extensive enquiries.

Supt Dhilpaul, ASP Persad, Insp John and Sgt Bridgemohan, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, led the investigations.

PC Nelson, also of HBI, charged Serette on February 26, after he received instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul on that same date.

Henry, of Glenroy Settlement, Princes Town was at a club in the district on November 2 when he and another man got into an altercation.

It escalated, and Henry was stabbed several times. The suspect fled the scene at Cacique Street.

Henry was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he died. He previously lived in Tobago but returned to Trinidad three weeks before his death.