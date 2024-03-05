Presentation Chaguanas vs Presentation San Fernando for school's cricket title

Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Jaden Joseph plays a shot against Fatima College during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Round Two premiership match, at Presentation College’s school grounds, on January 23. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

ONE of the two Presentation Colleges, Chaguanas or San Fernando, will lift this year’s Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership crown when the final round bowls off next Tuesday.

Both schools registered crucial wins in the penultimate round on Tuesday and are scheduled to face off against each other, in a top-of-the-table clash, by which the winner, will be crowned 2024 champions.

League leaders Presentation College Chaguanas remain on course for the title after they romped to an emphatic ten-wicket win over an eight-man Princes Town West team in round eight.

At the Moruga Sporting Complex, Pres sealed their easiest victory of the season as the struggling hosts were decimated for 23/7 from 19.4 overs. Princes Town West were unable to field a full complement of players because of several injuries.

Aneal Rooplal (2/1), Darrius Battoosingh (2/2) and Ramone Sawh (2/5) executed unforgiving spells for Presentation.

In reply, opening batsman Fareez Ali may have delivered the quickest SSCL victory on record as he blasted a match-winning 24 off the first over. Ali hit bowler Ransome for two runs, four consecutive fours and then launched a six off his final ball to take one step closer to the crown.

Fellow opening batsman Arvinda Singh witnessed their smoothest win from the opposite end of the pitch without facing a ball.

Pres Chaguanas could have lifted the title on Tuesday but their brother school in San Fernando ensured that did not happen and kept the race alive for one more week.

Pres Sando, second-placed defending champions, churned out a 99-run triumph over St Benedict’s at Union Hall Grounds to stay within contention.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, good knocks from Riyaad Mohammed (66) and Aadi Ramsaran (52) saw Pres get to 258 all out. Josh Telemaque was St Benedict’s best bowler with Kevin Kanhai (2/34) and Alan Suchit (2/52) also among the wickets.

In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 159 with Aidian Basdeo (38) and Jonathan Jebodh (29) their best contributors with the bat. However, Pres fast bowler Jacen Agard (6/26) captured the lion’s share of wickets for Pres.

Next Tuesday’s title-decider bowls off from 9.30am at Pres Chaguanas’ home ground.

Summarised Scores

PRINCES TOWN WEST 23/7 (19.4) – Aneal Rooplal 2/1, Darrius Battoosingh 2/2, Ramone Sawh 2/5 vs PRES CHAGUANAS 24/0 – Fareez Ali 24 - Presentation won by ten wickets

PRES SANDO 258 – Riyaad Mohammed 66, Aadi Ramsaran 52; Kevin Kanhai 2/34, Alan Suchit 2/52 vs ST BENEDICT’S 159 – Aidian Basdeo 38, Jonathan Jebodh 29; Jacen Agard 6/26 - Pres won by 99 runs

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 196 – Jonathan Ramnarace 82, Adan Gopaul 30, Omanan Deopersad 25; Jaden O’Brien 4/23, Josiah Nicholls 2/26 vs ST MARY’s COLLEGE 200/8 - Samir Saroop 62, Jadon Simon 28, Jesse Sookwah 20, Josiah Nicholls 17 not out; Mathew Cooper 4/16, Amrit Pittiman 2/49 - St Mary’s won by two wickets

HILLVIEW COLLEGE 179/9 – Joseph Mendoza 85, Andre Suglal 30; Andrew Rambaran 4/29 vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 83 – Sanjiv Balliram 21; Tyler Ramroop 5/10, Akshay Colai 5/24 - Hillview won by 90 runs