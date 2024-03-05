Paul, Jereem, Bravo, Ahye vie for 2024 First Citizens Sports Awards

Netherland's Jeffrey Hoogland, left, stalks Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul in their 1/8 final of the men's Elite Sprint at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. -

One hundred and three senior, youth and special Olympic athletes have been nominated for the First Citizens Spots Foundation 2023 Sports Awards Gala at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on March 16.

Among them are last year’s sportsman of the year, sprinter Jereem Richards; Switzerland-based cyclist Nicholas Paul; ace swimmers Dylan Carter and Nikoli Blackman; boxer Aaron Prince; and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force player Darren Bravo, for the men.

Last year’s sportswoman of the year, European-based pro cyclist Teniel Campbell, was not named in this year’s women’s list. Contending for the award are sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye; boxer Tianna Guy; swimmer Cherelle Thompson; table tennis’ Rheann Chung; and cricketers Karishma Ramharack and Kd Jazz Mitchell, among others.

Nominated special Olympians are Cadell Cuffy (athletics), Melissa Nanan (athletics), Patrice Pennie (equestrian), Nathaniel Lewis (equestrian), Malachi Sylvester (powerlifting), Kadafie Anthony (powerlifting), Trent Bethel (swimming) and Victoria Samuel (swimming).

In 2023, Paul pedalled to silver at the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships and sprint gold at the Pan American Games. At Pan Am, Ahye sprinted to clinched women’s 100m bronze.

A statement from organisers on Monday said that the prestigious event will honour the outstanding achievements of over 100 athletes who have demonstrated “unparalleled skill, dedication and sportsmanship across various disciplines.”

Also scheduled to take place at the event will be the induction of awardees into the Sports Hall of Fame for 2024.

Under the theme More Than Conquerors, this year’s nominees “embody the spirit of resilience, determination and triumph. Whether overcoming adversity, breaking barriers, or inspiring others through their actions, each nominee has left an indelible mark representing TT in the world of sports.”

Chairperson of the First Citizens Sports Foundation committee Dr Terry Ali said, “We are incredibly excited to unveil this exceptional line-up of nominees as each individual represents the epitome of athletic excellence and the strength of their character to overcome the adversities that were inherent during this difficult period of their athletic careers. We thank them for their courage and most of all their ability to perform during these circumstances.”

The awards is now in its 61st year.