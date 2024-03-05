Lakshmi Girls Hindu College celebrates 60 years

THANKSGIVING: Lakshmi Girls Hindu College Principal, Sonia Mahase-Persad, participates in a puja at the school to mark its 60th anniversary. The puja was officiated by Dharmacharya, Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram, right. Also in photo is Pundit Sunesh Tota-Maharaj. Photo courtesy Lakshmi Girls Hindu College

THE Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College celebrated its Diamond Jubilee this year.

A press release from the school on Tuesday said it turned 60 in January and there are several events planned to commemorate this landmark achievement.

One of the most important events, took place on February 24, when staff, students and parents came together to offer prayers and thanks at the Diamond Jubilee Ramayan officiated by the Dharmacharya Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram.

During the ramayan, the school’s auditorium was transformed into a divine space as school Principal Sonia Mahase-Persad, members of staff, president of the Parent Support Organisation, Indra Ramdial, and Head Girl Shivana Ranga and deputy Head Girls Ashleigh Chee Hing and Chelsea Ramdial, offered prayers on behalf of the staff, students and parents at the puja conducted by Pundit Sunesh Tota-Maharaj.

Members of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMA) executive were in attendance, with Maha Sabha Secretary General Vijay Maharaj conveying congratulations on behalf of the board on the college's 60 years of success and achievements as an educational institution.

Principal Mahase-Persad spoke about the school’s adaptability over the decades, its growth from very humble beginnings when the school was described as the "cow shed," and, “the see through school,” to a premier educational institution which copped the President's Medal for an unprecedented five consecutive years from 2015-2019 and again in 2021.

Mahase-Persad highlighted the school's robust co-curricular programme, its pastoral care and multiple civic bodies and activities all aimed at developing the students holistically in keeping with the college's vision and mission.

She said the school and its staff remain flexible in its performance style and protocols in order to maintain relevance in meeting the evolving needs of the 21st century student.