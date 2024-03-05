Injured boy's twin asking for him after Tobago fire

A six-year-old boy is receiving treatment for second-degree burns at the Eric Williams Sciences Complex in Trinidad, after getting injured in a house fire in Tobago on Saturday night.

The Scarborough RC student was among 15 left homeless after fire engulfed their apartment building at Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord. His mother, Wendy Bailey, who has four other children, including a baby, rescued him from the flames.

Divisional Fire Officer Marlon Charles said they received a distress call at approximately 10.44pm.

“Scarborough Fire Services would have responded. The building would have been subdivided into five apartments with five families – 11 adults and four children. There was one casualty as one six-year-old boy suffered second-degree burns.”

The property, owned by Joseph Alexander, was valued at $200,000. The damage was approximately 95 per cent. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Edward Espinoza, a friend of the family who is providing support at Mt Hope, told Newsday the boy's mother called him after the fire broke out.

“That broke my heart because I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

The injured boy, a twin, was taken to Trinidad via helicopter.

“He remains at the Mt Hope Hospital. She is here with this one and yet still she has her other four kids in Tobago. They have no clothes, no shoes – they lost everything.

"At this point in time, one of her brothers is who is trying to assist in whatever way they can. I am trying, along with some other people, we’re trying to see if we can get the other children to be with her a bit in this time.”

He said the other children remain concerned.

“This is drastic because they saw fire, now they’re not seeing mummy. Kevon is a twin, so his other half is asking for him. He wants to know if he died.”

He said they are appealing for any donations.

“We’re looking for clothing, food stuff – anything it may be. Everything was lost, so now they have to start over again.”