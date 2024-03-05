Cops find ganja, ammo in Couva

Police cars on a crime scene - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

An early morning anti-crime exercise in Couva resulted in police finding an estimated $250,000 worth of marijuana and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Central Division Task Force (south) police said officers went to a bushy area off Railway Road at around 6.30 am and found five kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in black plastic wrappings and 15 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

The exercise included Sgt Persad, Cpl Carter, PC Marshall and other police.

No one was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police are calling on anyone with information on the find to call Couva police at 636-2333 or any police station.