ASJA Boys win SSCL championship crown

CHAMPS: ASJA Boys’ College celebrate their 89-run win against Toco Secondary in the Secondary Schools’ Cricket League Championship final at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado on Tuesday. - Faith Ayoung

ASJA Boys’ College, San Fernando were crowned champions of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) championship division with a comprehensive 89-run win over Toco Secondary in the final at Honeymoon Park, El Dorado yesterday.

ASJA and Toco supporters attended the match, but in the end, only the ASJA fans’ voices were heard. Toco still have a lot to celebrate as they earned promotion to the premiership division next season after winning the North Championship league title earlier this season. ASJA will also feature in the premiership in 2025 after winning the South championship crown.

ASJA, batting first, posted 176 all out in 44.3 overs in what was a 45-over contest. Jayden Sadaphal led the way for ASJA with 60 and Kayden Manohar was the next best batsman with 24. Zachary Stewart and former TT Under-15 bowler Zakilon Beckles were the most successful bowlers for Toco, grabbing 2/18 and 2/28 respectively.

Beckles tried to keep Toco in the match, but his innings of 33 was not enough as ASJA captain Ubaidullah Abdoel ran through the batting lineup with figures of 4/25. Rylee Gangoo and Samuel Stewart also proved to be a handful for Toco, ending with figures of 3/18 and 2/25 respectively as Toco were all out for 87 in 19.2 overs.

The ASJA players, who did not get into the starting XI stormed the field to celebrate, along with team officials.

ASJA team manager Aaron Rampersad congratulated his players for winning the title. He said it is a youthful bunch as many are still eligible to play Under-14 cricket.

“We have not been in the premiership since 2015, we had a lot of hurdles. Last year, we decided to start from scratch with the Under-14s – building them, training them, a lot of efforts from the teachers, coaches and most importantly the parents. This victory here is really a collaborative effort between parents and teachers and coaches.”

Often teams struggle to adapt when they earn promotion to the premiership. Rampersad knows the ASJA players will have to keep improving to be competitive in the premiership, which is the highest level of school cricket in TT.

“It is going to be challenging for us (in the premiership). One plus on our side is that half of this team plays for (the) Under-14 (team) which means that they are going to be here next year – stronger, better and more experienced.”

Rampersad said a few players will be graduating from ASJA, but is hopeful some players could join the school to add depth to the team.

“We are losing a couple guys...we are hoping that this year we could strengthen the team by bringing in some guys in Form Six.”

The mission is to avoid relegation next year, said Rampersad.

Following the match, a presentation ceremony was held where Sadaphal won the best batsman and MVP award and Abdoel won the best bowler award. Both teams got medals for making it to the final.

Summarised Scores:

ASJA, SAN FERNANDO 176 (44.3 overs) (Jayden Sadaphal 60, Kayden Manohar 24; Zachary Stewart 2/18, Zakilon Beckles 2/28) vs TOCO 87 (19.2 overs) (Z Beckles 33, Akini Gordan 17; Ubaidullah Abdoel 4/25, Rylee Gangoo 3/18, Samuel Stewart 2/25). ASJA won by 89 runs.