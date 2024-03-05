News
An afternoon in the Savannah
2 Hrs Ago
Aleisha St. Louis, left, trains two of her athletes, Amelia Pompey and Kaya Subero, both from Bishop's Centenary College. St. Louis is the coach for the recently established Port of Spain branch of the D'abadie Progressive track and field club. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Sitting in the heart of Port of Spain, the Queen's Park Savannah is home to all manner of activities. As the remnants of Trinidad Carnival are broken down and packed away for another year, there was no shortage of activity as members of the public gathered to exercise and enjoy the afternoon.
Photos by Faith Ayoung
Ray has made use of the Queen's Park Savannah for over 30 years to train for walking and running marathons. Pictured stretching, Ray talked about his joy for afternoons in the Savannah where he can enjoy the sights and interact with other people. He reminisced on times past when there would be horse racing, kite flying and cricket games which brought people out in their numbers saying "Life is too short, we should find time to enjoy moments like these."
While a coconut vendor waited on customers around the Queen's Park Savannah, pigeons enjoyed pieces of jelly from the discarded husks.
After work and school, members of the public enjoy an afternoon of exercise on March 4.
Athletes of the Extreme FC under-20 football team train on March 4 in the Queen's Park Savannah ahead of the upcoming Republic Cup competition. With two games under their belts resulting in one win and one loss, the team hopes to improve their results.
