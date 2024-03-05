An afternoon in the Savannah

Aleisha St. Louis, left, trains two of her athletes, Amelia Pompey and Kaya Subero, both from Bishop's Centenary College. St. Louis is the coach for the recently established Port of Spain branch of the D'abadie Progressive track and field club. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Sitting in the heart of Port of Spain, the Queen's Park Savannah is home to all manner of activities. As the remnants of Trinidad Carnival are broken down and packed away for another year, there was no shortage of activity as members of the public gathered to exercise and enjoy the afternoon.

Photos by Faith Ayoung