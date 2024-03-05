2 girls in Trinidad, man in Tobago reported missing

Aliyah Ferguson, 13, of Carenage, K'mia Bishop, 14, of Barataria and Ishamel Roberts, of Plymouth have been reported missing.

Two girls, from Trinidad and a man from Tobago have been reported missing and the police are calling on the public for help to find them.

A media release on Tuesday identified the missing people as Aliyah Ferguson, 13, of Carenage, K'mia Bishop, 14, of Barataria and Ishamel Roberts, of Plymouth.

Ferguson, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, was last seen at 1.30pm on February 26. She was reported missing to the Carenage police station on March 1. She was wearing a white shirt, a navy-blue skirt, red and white tie, blue, black and white Jansport bag, black shoes and white socks. Ferguson is of African descent, about five feet, four inches tall, medium built, dark brown in complexion and has a braided hairstyle.

Bishop, of Ninth Street, Barataria, was last seen at 11 pm on March 1, and the next day a relative reported her missing to the Barataria police station. She was last seen wearing multi–coloured leggings, a black jersey and a pair of black slippers. Bishop is of African descent, about four feet, five inches tall, slim-built, brown in complexion and has a black braided hairstyle.

Roberts, of Kelly Roselle Estate, Plymouth was last seen at 10 am on February 28 and was reported missing to the Shirvan Road police station on March 2. He was last seen wearing a white jersey, a pair of long blue jeans and a brown hat. He is of mixed descent, about five feet, four inches tall, slim-built and light brown in complexion with a cornrow hairstyle and a 'Playboy' tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the Barataria police at 674-4723, Carenage police at 637-3123 or Shirvan police at 639-8888 or any police station.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the police at 555, 999 or 911.