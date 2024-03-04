UTT, TT Post lead after All Sectors Netball round-robin phase

TTPOST Goal Scorer Nekiesha Gomes, right, claims possession of the high pass while under pressure from UTT Patriots Goalkeeper GeorgeAnn Horsford during the All Sectors Netball Tournament Championship division match at the Eastern Regional Sporting Indoor Arena on January 27, in Tacarigua. - DANIEL PRENTICE

UTT have completed the round-robin phase of the Courts All Sectors Netball League premiership division unbeaten after six matches.

Their emphatic 56-22 victory over Defence Force at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday affirmed them a flawless run in the opening phase.

Shania Morgan scored 29 of her 42 attempts while Kalifa McCollin was almost perfect in front the net, scoring 27 from 29 for the tertiary team.

UTT led 16-3 after the first quarter, 27-13 at half time and 42-19 after the third period. They remain top of the premiership on 12 points.

Jody Sportt scored 13 and Akeela Rodriguez nine, for Defence Force.

MIC (six pts) also held on to second spot as they recorded a narrow 32-31 triumph over Police.

Scoring for the victors were Kanika Paul Payne (16) and Rehanna Ali (15) while Police’s Gushier Grant (14), Jeselle Navarro (13), Donessa Wickham (two) and Janeisha Cassidy (two) got on the scoresheet for Police.

MIC have won three and lost three this season. Police and Defence Force, three points each, round off the table.

In the championship and alternative divisions, TT Post’s two teams closed off their round robin phase in pole position.

UTC, however, spoiled TT Post’s six-match unbeaten run in the championship on Saturday as they held on for a 36-35 win. Ariel O’Neil scored 14, Genesis Clifford 11, Aaliyah Andrews ten and Crystal Noel Cockburn one to seal the victory.

TT Post’s Nekeisha Gomes led all scorers with 26 while Crystal Jones (five) and Sukurah Morgan (four) also chipped in.

Jabloteh remain second on the table after defeating Police 43-26. Third ranked MIC trumped Defence Force 40-31and Bermudez got past PNYC 35-32 in other championship action.

TT Post also lead the alternative category but did not compete over the weekend. Action saw UWI school Police 31-15 and Defence Force subdue UTC 28-17.