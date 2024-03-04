Tyrique Vincent jumps to Carifta mark

Kadeem Chinapoo wins the Boys U17 200m semifinal, at the 2024 NAAA CARIFTA Trials, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Angelo Marcelle

Multitalented athlete Tyrique Vincent dipped under qualifying standards for the Carifta Games in three events over the course of the weekend’s trials, winning the boys U-17 triple jump on Sunday, in addition to the U-17 110m hurdles and U-17 long jump on Saturday.

Vincent was among about three dozen athletes to achieve the qualifying standards for the Carifta Games, which run from March 29 to April 1 in Grenada.

The Concorde Athletic standout cleared the Carifta standard in the Boys U-17 triple jump by nearly a metre, leaping 13.50 metres on his final attempt, well ahead of the 12.61m standard.

Reuel McEwen, Kristiano Perez and Dominic Maxwell also beat the standard, finishing second to fourth respectively.

Vincent was one of the most dominant athletes competing over the weekend, starting on Saturday, when he won the boys U-17 110m hurdles final in 14.43 seconds (wind assisted), below the Carifta standard of 14.78 seconds.

Omari Brown (Neon Wolves) finished second and also qualified after finishing in 14.48 seconds.

Vincent also cleared the long jump with a golden lunge of 6.74 metres, well ahead of the 6.34m Carifta standard.

Brown also qualified for this Carifta event, finishing runner-up in the long jump final, with 6.61m in his best and last effort.

Also on Sunday, Daeshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats) dipped under the Carifta Games (21.55 seconds) mark in the boys under-20 200m dash semifinal, clocking a wind-aided 21.23 seconds, before challenging the final after press time.

Symphony Patrick, winner of the girls U-20 100m final and a Carifta qualifier on Saturday, also achieved the girls Under-20 200m standard for the Carifta Games.

Alexxe Henry of Zenith Athletics clocked 24.07 seconds to win the 100m final. Patrick, Henry, Peters (Keziah), Kadija Pickering, and Sierra Joseph all dipped under the standard of 24.69 seconds in the final. Henry also went on to win the girls U-20 final in the penultimate event on Sunday, clocking 24.0 seconds.

Kadeem Chinapoo dipped under the Carifta standards in both the boys’ U-17 200m preliminaries and final on Sunday, adding to his 100m qualification on Saturday.

CARIFTA qualifiers

Girls Under-20

100m dash: Symphony Patrick (Concorde), Alexxe Henry (Zenith), Kadija Pickering (Abilene Wildcats).

200m dash: Alexxe Henry (Zenith), Keziah Peters (Simplex), Symphony Patrick (Concorde), Kadija Pickering (Abilene Wildcats).

Triple Jump: Kernes Shelbourne (Oasics).

200m dash: Kadija Pickering (Abilene Wildcats), Kazia Peters (Simplex), Symphony Patrick (Concorde), Sierra Joseph (Simplex).

1500m run: Kayleigh Forde (+one a Week).

3000m run (Open): Isis Gaskin (Phoenix Athletics), Oshea Cummings (Zenith), Aniqah Bailey (+one a Week).

400m hurdles: Jenna Thonas (IG Fastlane), Durlaina Rouse (PFNJ), Zaria Pascall (D’Abadie).

Discus throw: Adrianna Quamina (D’Abadie).

Boys U-20

100m dash: Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars), Mikhail Byer (Simplex), Jamario Russell (Memphis Pioneers), Hakeem Chinapoo (Simplex), Che Wickham.

200m dash: Daeshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats), Jyrell Thomas (Cougars), Enoch Joseph (Mounting Eagles).

400m dash: Kyrell Thomas (Cougars), Da Shaun Lezama (+one a Week), Keone John (Memphis Pioneers), Jaden Clement (MAP).

800m run: Brion Scott (BURN), Khordae Lewis (+One a Week).

1500m run: Tafari Waldron (Cougars), Omari Thompson (+one a Week), Jahfa Woodlet (Memphis Pioneers), Darius Harding (BURN).

5000m run: Tafari Waldon (Cougars).

Triple Jump: Tyrique Vincent (Concorde), Reuel McEwen (Kaizen Panthers), Kristiano Perez (QRC AC), Dominic Maxwell (Toco Tafac).

Girls U-17

400m dash: Kyah Hyson (FAD).

1500m run: Aniqah Bailey (+one a Week), Shain Lewis (+one a Week).

100m hurdles: Jenna Thomas (IG Fastlane), Tenique Vincent (Concorde).

400m hurdles: Jenna Thomas (IG Fastlane), Durlaina Rouse (PFNJ), Zariah Pascall (D’Abadie).

Shot put: Peyton Winter (BURN).

Discus throw: Peyton Winter (BURN), Addalia Sylvester (MERC).

High jump: Tenique Vincent (Concorde Athletic), La’Shiya Biggart (Zenith), La Queen Welch (QRC AC).

Boys U-17

100m dash: Kadeem Chinapoo (Simplex), Cameron Powel (Phoenix), Kaeden Herbert (Memphis), Shane Camejo (Stallion).

200m dash: Kadeem Chinapoo (SImplex).

1500m run: Isaiah Alder (Cougars), Jayden Alexander (Rjrt).

110m hurdles: Tyrique Vincent (Concorde), Omari Brown (Neon Wolves)

Long jump: Tyrique Vincent (Concorde), Omari Brown (Neon Wolves)