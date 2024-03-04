TTUTA gives CPO 0, 0, 1

IT HAS BEEN years since members of the teaching service have been able to receive reimbursement of medical expenses in a timely manner from the UNIMED Plan. This is the medical plan set up by the employer for which the employer deducts the premium every month. The problem with this plan is acute and has led to high levels of frustration. What used to be a six-week turnaround is now a 12-month delay. Of course, the employer would still deduct the UNIMED premium.

Medical services can be expensive and educators expect that they would get the promised reimbursements so that they would be able to attend to further medical expenses and other things. TTUTA has made, and continues to make, robust representations on this issue because we recognise that the nation’s educators, who work hard under stressful conditions, are being disrespected and denied the use of their property.

As at January, the value of “Claims settled – cheques not yet printed” stood at $31.3 million. Those are claims for members of the teaching service and public service who are covered by the UNIMED Plan.

Why must the CPO answer for this? The UNIMED management committee is made up of representatives of the two unions (PSA and TTUTA), along with representatives of the employer (Personnel Department and Ministry of Finance).

The CPO appoints the chairman and three other members to the committee. Those people are from the Personnel Department which is headed by the CPO. They report to and take instructions from the CPO. Committee meetings are held regularly and it is for this reason that the CPO is awarded one point.

On the question of delivery, the score is zero! TTUTA has consistently reported the problems with the plan and the pressure that it places on our hard working education professionals. Some of these people have to find additional funds to pay for medication and medical services for various types of ailments, including some major diseases and surgeries.

The plan also purports to provide family cover. This means that when the member claims medical expenses for dependents they should be reimbursed. This is not happening! As the representative of the employer, and the officer ultimately responsible for the UNIMED Plan, the CPO has failed to deliver the promised benefits. However, the employer has not failed to collect the premiums.

On the question of addressing the availability of funds to pay the claims, the score is zero! The CPO is well aware of the how the plan is supposed to function and of the problems it faces. Even more so now, given that he has received an audit report which was done over the last year. TTUTA has not seen the audit report but is advised that both the CPO and the Minister of Finance have reviewed the report.

The plan administrator (M&M Insurance) has said for years that there is a deficit and cash flow does not allow for payment of all claims. The Personnel Department, the Ministry of Finance and the management committee will have to do their respective duties in rectifying the issues affecting the plan. However, the singular question on the minds of 11,000 TTUTA members and the other thousands who are adversely affected is, “What is being done to eliminate the delay with the reimbursement for medical expenses?”

That is the question, CPO! That is the question which you must put to the Minister of Finance. That is the question to which TTUTA seeks an answer! If every person who is being denied their money, the $31.3 million, comes out to ask that question it would mean a shutdown of the country.

Do better, Mr CPO. 0, 0, 1 is not a score that one should leave office with.