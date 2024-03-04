TTFA presidential candidate Kieron Edwards resigns as Rangers’ assistant manager

Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards. -

Less than a week after officially submitting his nine-member slate for the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association's (TTFA) elections on April 13, presidential candidate Kieron Edwards has resigned from his assistant manager post at TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers on the basis of "fair play and ethics."

On February 27, Edwards, who serves as the Eastern Football Association (EFA) president, confirmed his TTFA presidential candidacy with the body's general secretariat a day before the February 28 deadline. For the upcoming elections, Edwards' nine-member slate will include the trio of Colin Murray (first vice-president), TT Football Referees Association (TTFRA) president Osmond Downer (second vice-president) and former TT Super League (TTSL) president Jameson Rigues (third vice-president).

Edwards will battle TTPFL CEO Colin Wharfe, the only other presidential candidate, for the TTFA's top post in just over five weeks.

On Saturday, Edwards penned a letter to TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed to confirm his resignation from the La Horquetta club.

"I am writing to formally inform you of my resignation from my position as assistant manager at Terminix La Horquetta Rangers Football Club, effective immediately," Edwards said.

"The reason for my resignation stems from my intention to vie for the position of president of the TTFA. I believe stepping down from my current role is a necessary step to pursue this new challenge with the utmost integrity and ethical consideration.

"It is important to me that my candidacy for the presidency is not perceived as a conflict of interest as I would be seeking to meet with different clubs within the TTPFL to gather support."

The EFA president said it would be unethical for him to stay in competition with the TTPFL clubs.

Edwards vowed to establish a precedent of "culture of transparency and integrity" among clubs and officials within the TTPFL.

"My decision to resign is also a demonstration of my dedication to fair play and ethics, qualities I believe are essential for anyone aspiring to lead our national football association," Edwards said.

In accordance with the new TTFA statutes, 18 TTPFL clubs will have two votes each at the election, to go along with each of the six regional associations and the TT Women’s League Football.

The remaining associations such as beach soccer, coaches, futsal, referees, Primary Schools Football League, Secondary Schools Football League and the VFFoTT all have one vote each.

"I am deeply committed to the development and success of football in TT. It is my firm belief that by aspiring to the role of TTFA president, I can contribute more significantly to our beloved sport at a national level," Edwards said.

Now that he has stepped down from his role at Rangers, Edwards will put his focus on trying to lead his Team Progressive slate past Wharfe's nine-member slate on April 13.