Trepte pedals to Peter De Silva Memorial omnium crown

Cyclist Liam Trepte captured the overall elite 1,2 and junior men’s title at the Madonna Wheelers/TT Cycling Federation’s Track Challenge. -

Liam Trepte pedalled to victory in three of four omnium races to capture the overall elite 1,2 and junior men’s title at the Madonna Wheelers/TT Cycling Federation’s Track Challenge Peter De Silva Memorial at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

Representing Raiders C&M, Trepte was second only to club-mate Jadian Neaves in the scratch race, the first of the four, and went on to win the 15-lap tempo, elimination and points races to lift the crown.

Arima Wheelers’ Ryan D’Abreau was second in the tempo race, Evolution’s Nathan Alexander third and Neaves fourth.

D’Abreau took second spot once more in the elimination while Alexander and Neaves rounded the top four respectively. And in the points race, Neaves climbed into second behind Trepte, while Marc Ogiste (Heatwave) and Justin Williams (DPS) completed the top four.

Overall, Trepte won the event while Neaves took silver and Alexander bronze.

In the men’s keirin, JLD Cycling Academy’s Syndel Samaroo topped the field ahead of Zion Pulido (Rigtech) and Raul Garcia (Madonna Wheelers), who took silver and bronze respectively.

JLD Cycling Academy’s Makaira Wallace powered to victory in the elite women’s six-lap tempo race. Pedalling to runner-up spot was Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers) while Phoebe Sandy (Madonna Wheelers) finished third.

Arima Wheelers captured the one-two in the junior men’s keirin with strong performances from winner Jelani Nedd and Danell James. JLD’s Judah Neverson placed third and Evolution’s Jason Ramroop fourth.

Selected Results

Men

U11 1-lap - 1. Taariq Guevara (Vapourware), 2. Aedan Garcia (Arima), 3. Elijah Christopher (Vapourware), 4. Seth Alexander-Smith (Rigtech)

U13 1-lap - 1. Tyler La Foucade (Hummingbirds), 2. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech), 3. Shane James (Arima), 4. Samuel Joseph (Arima)

Juvenile 3-lap - 1. Cristian Nelson (Vapourware), 2. Kafele Desormeaux (Arima), 3. Zion Lucas (Arima), 4. Trishton Jaichan (PSL)

Elite 3 3-lap - 1. Brendan Phillip (Southclaine), 2. John Gyan-Sootim (Madonna), 3. Sanjeev Sonnilal (Rigtech)

Masters

40-49 - 1. Collin Wilson (The Braves), 2. Royden Bacchus (Raiders)

50-59 - 1. Roger Malco (Raiders), 2. Marlon Joseph (Hummingbirds), 3. Roger Simon (Raiders)

60-69 - 1. Cyril Fook (Valkyries), 2. Joel Browne (Arima), 3. Martin Wharwood (Hummingbirds), 4. Pedro Castellano (Madonna)

Masters 70+ - 1. Pat Nelson (Breakaway)

Women

U13 1-lap - 1. Scarlett Thorne (Hummingbirds), 2. Lisa-Jo Boohoo (Rigtech), 3. Cataleyah Benjamin (Rigtech), 4. Annelyse Watson (Madonna)

Juvenile 3-lap - 1. Kylie Young (Madonna), 2. Shamela Hoyte (Vapourware), 3. Cassidy Samaroo (Madonna)

Junior 6-lap Tempo - 1. Kyra Williams (Vaporwake), 2. Renelle Bernard (Madonna)