SSA gets new acting chief, starts overhaul

The headquarters of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) is housed at Knowsley on Dudonald Street in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

BRIGADIER general Anthony Phillips-Spencer, former ambassador to TT in Washington, has been appointed acting head of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), following a recommendation by the National Security Council on Saturday.

The Office of the Prime Minister announced the change in a statement on Sunday, a day after the recommendation took effect. The current head of the SSA has been sent on administrative leave.

"The (NSC) has recommended to the Cabinet that the head of the SSA be replaced immediately and that new leadership and management be installed with dispatch," the statement read.

It added that Phillips-Spencer, on the instruction of the Prime Minister, returned from Washington to take up the role.

Phillips-Spencer, the statement said, is "currently engaged in initiating an extensive review of all personnel, equipment and processes within the SSA."

Newsday observed a police presence outside a dark SSA office at Knowsley on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain, on Sunday night.

Newsday spoke with a policeman who remained tight-lipped about the nature of their activity at the building.