Soca Warriors draw blank again in Jamaica friendly

TT’s Kaihim Thomas, left, evades Jamaica’s Alex Marshall during a friendly match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Friday. - Daniel Prentice

THE Soca Warriors failed to score yet again in the second friendly against the Reggae Boyz on Sunday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima.

After losing the first friendly 1-0 on Friday, TT and Jamaica played to a goalless draw, as national men’s coach Angus Eve prepares for the March 23 Copa America qualifying match against Canada.

Eve made wholesale changes to the starting line-up, following the defeat to Jamaica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, introducing goalkeeper Denzil Smith, Ross Russell Jr, Kevon Goddard, Michel Poon-Angeron, Nathaniel James, Duane Muckette and John-Paul Rochford to the starting line up, after they played no role in Friday’s fixture.

Alvin Jones, Jamal Jack and Kaile Auvray, all of whom made cameo appearances in the previous match, also started on Sunday.

Liam Burns, Michael Chaves, Kai Moos, Kai Garvey, all of whom made their debut on Friday, were left out, along with Adrian Foncette, Nathaniel Garcia, Josiah Trimmingham and Justin Sadoo.

Robert Primus, 33, perhaps signalled a long-term return to the TT set-up, having been the only player to start in both matches.

Though generally sturdy in defence, TT struggled to find a breakthrough throughout the entire first period, and enjoyed the better of the limited chances on either side of the park in the second period.

James put the ball in the back of the net with a low left-footed strike moments before half time, after being played through on goal, only for the assistant referee to raise his flag for an offside.

Jamaica then had a chance to take a lead shortly after the half-time break, when Shaniel Thomas nearly capitalised on a poor headed clearance from Ross Russell Jr, but his strike was saved confidently by Smith.

TT’s nifty winger Auvray created a chance in the 58th minute, successfully taking on Jamaica’s fullback before passing the ball across the face of the goal, eluding everyone, including James.

Coventry City’s Justin Obikwu, who started on Friday, came off the bench and caused Jamaica some problems. Obikwu shrugged off two Jamaican defenders in the 79th minute and nearly beat the Jamaica stopper, who was forced off his line to punch the ball clear.

Both matches, though far from exciting, allowed Eve a glimpse of about 60 players shortlisted for selection for the one-off fixture versus Canada. The winner of the fixture in Fresco, Texas, will take one of two remaining spots available for the Copa America championships, being hosted in the US from June 20-July 14.