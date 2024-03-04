Red Force Divas lose nail-biter in Super50 opener vs Windward Islands

Windward Islands teammates celebrate after beating the TT Red Force Divas, on Monday, in their opening CG United Super50 match, at Conaree Sports Club, St Kitts. - Windwards Cricket

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas lost a nail-biting match against Windward Islands in round one of the CG United Women's Super50 Cup at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts yesterday.

Red Force scored 185 all out in 48.2 overs, before Windward Islands just got over the line as they closed on 186/8 in 49 overs to prevail by two wickets.

Batting first, Red Force were in trouble on 129/7 after 38.3 overs when experienced batter Britney Cooper fell for 28 off 54 balls. LeeAnn Kirby then stepped up with an attacking innings to guide Red Force to a respectable 185 all out in 48.2 overs. Kirby cracked 59 off just 40 deliveries, a knock which included eight fours and one six.

Kirby was the last batter out when she was caught by Zaida James off Carena Noel's bowling.

Bowling for Windwards, captain Afy Fletcher picked up 3/40 in ten overs with her leg spin and Noel ended with 2/18 in 5.2 overs.

In reply, Windward Islands were staring defeat as they were reduced to 53/5 in the 15th over when Fletcher fell for seven.

Janniella Glasgow and Nerissa Crafton then combined to rescue the innings, putting on 86 runs for the seventh wicket. Kirby could not stay out of the action as she dismissed Crafton for 45 off 77 balls to leave Windwards on 139/6 in the 40th over.

Glasgow then found an able partner in Pearl Etienne as the pair added another 43 runs as Windwards were now seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Glasgow (62 off 114) and Etienne (23) fell in quick succession with a few runs required for victory, but Noel and Earnisha Fontaine ensured Windwards wrapped the victory with an over to spare.

In other matches, Jamaica pummelled Barbados by 200 runs at Warner Park. Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry made 97 and 93 respectively to steer Jamaica to 289 all out in 46.5 overs. Barbados were then bundled out for 89 in 37.4 overs.

At St Paul's Sports Complex, Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by 55 runs in a low-scoring contest.

Guyana could only muster 139 in 37 overs, but still won the match after dismissing Leeward Islands for 84 in 36.5 overs. Round two will be played tomorrow from 10 am.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 185 (48.2 overs) (LeeAnn Kirby 59, Britney Cooper 28, Samara Ramnath 28; Afy Fletcher 3/40, Carena Noel 2/18) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 186/8 (49 overs) (Janniella Glasgow 62, Nerissa Crafton 45; Karishma Ramharack 2/19). Windward Islands won by two wickets.

JAMAICA 289/9 (46.5 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 97, Chinelle Henry 93; Aaliyah Alleyne 3/24, Allison Gordon 2/35) vs BARBADOS 89 (37.4 overs) (NaiJanni Cumberbatch 22; Vanessa Watts 2/24, S Taylor 2/16). Jamaica won by 200 runs.

GUYANA 139 (37 overs) (Realeanna Grimmond 38, Shabika Gajnabi 20; Shawnisha Hector 3/9, Rozel Liburd 3/21, Jahzara Claxton 2/29) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 84 (36.5 overs) (Divya Saxena 18; Plaffiana Millington 4/10, Nyia Latchman 3/25). Guyana won by 55 runs.

Wednesday's fixtures:

TT Red Force Divas vs Barbados, St Paul's Sporting Complex

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Conaree Sporting Complex

Guyana vs Windward Islands, Warner Park