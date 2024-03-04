Prioritise safety of children

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As I read the tragic news of yet another innocent life lost to violence, I am overcome with grief and frustration. The senseless killing of an infant girl, caught in the crossfire of gunmen targeting her father, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

It is unconscionable that children are becoming casualties of crime, poverty, injustice and inequality under Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM government. How many more lives must be lost before meaningful change is implemented?

As a community, we cannot afford to remain silent or complacent in the face of such atrocities. We must demand accountability from our leaders and insist on concrete measures to address the root causes of violence and inequality.

It is time for the Government to prioritise the safety and well-being of our children above all else. We need comprehensive strategies that focus on prevention, intervention and support for those affected by violence. They must include investing in education, mental health services, community policing, and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

Enough is enough. We cannot continue to allow our children to pay the price for political indifference and neglect. It is time for action, and it starts with holding our leaders accountable and working together to build a safer, more just society for all.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima