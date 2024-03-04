Powergen wobble but defeat Victoria United

Marchin Patriots appeal for lbw against Queen's Park's Jordan Warner, during a TTCB National League premiership match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

Powergen survived a scare against Profilbau Victoria United to grab a four-wicket victory in a low-scoring fourth-round contest in the TT Cricket Board National League premiership division.

Resuming play on 17 for three in pursuit of 93 for victory, spinner Farrel Jugmohan had Powergen in trouble with four wickets for 33 runs on Sunday's third and final day.

Jugmohan had Powergen reeling on 28 for five with the wickets of Mbeki Joseph and Damion Joachim. Only one Powergen batsman, Videsh Sookhai, managed to reach double figures. Sookhai's counter-attacking knock of 48 not out off 46 balls (six fours, one six) was enough to get Powergen across the line as they closed on 93 for six.

At the Queen's Park Oval, the hosts took first innings honours in a drawn match with Marchin Patriots. Marchin Patriots started the day on 185 for seven in their first innings, responding to Queen's Park 376. The visitors surprisingly went past the 300-mark courtesy an unbeaten half-century from bowler Uthman Muhammad. The number-ten batsman defied Queen's Park with 54 off 97 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes, to steer his team to 310 all out.

Namir Suepaul (3/53) was the pick of the Queen's Park bowlers. Dexter Sween (2/15) and Isaiah Rajah (2/37) were also among the wickets.

Armed with a 66-run lead, Rajah ensured Queen's Park stayed in control with an even century to guide his team to 201 for seven. Rajah's century came off just 106 balls and was glittered with nine boundaries and one six. Ricky Jaipaul (5/64) had a strong day with the ball for Marchin Patriots.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, Merry Boys fought back to earn a draw after conceding first innings points to Clarke Road United. Resuming on five without loss after conceding a 166-run lead in first innings, Merry Boys had two batsmen score half-centuries, with middle-order batsman Andrew Rambaran bowled out by Yannick Ottley while just nine short of triple figures.

Philton Williams (82 off 58) brought the fireworks alongside Rambaran in a 121-run partnership that ended Clarke Road's chances of victory. Merry Boys closed play on 324 for nine.

MERRY BOYS 234 - Mario Belcon 128, Ahkeel Mollon 6/68, Mark Deyal 3/36 and 324/9 - Andrew Rambaran 91, Philton WIlliams 82, vs CLARKE ROAD 400/5 dec - Vikash Mohan 218 not out, Anderson Mahase 78, Yannick Ottley 68 not out,

QUEEN'S PARK OVAL 376 - Amir Jangoo 126, Richie Looknauth (3/73), Ricky Jaipaul (3/109), Teshawn Castro (2/40) and 210/7 - Isaiah Rajah 100, Ricky Jaipaul 5/64 vs MARCHIN PATRIOTS 310 - Looknauth 53, Uthman Muhammad 54, Kirstan Kallicharan 43, Jewel Andrew 36.

PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED 141 - Marcelle Jones 33, Eton Bhal 32; Damion Joachim 3/33, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/34, Samuel Roopnarine 2/19 & 131 - Jon-Russ Jagessar 4/45, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/37 vs POWERGEN 180 - Navin Bidaisee 65, Damion Joachim 32; Avinash Mahabirsingh 5/43, Farrel Jugmohan 2/48, Jovan Ali 2/50 & 93/6 - Videsh Sookhai 48 not out, Farrel Jugmohan 4/33.

PREYSAL 94 - Roshan Primus 5/37, Terrance Hinds 2/25 and 236 - Lemuel Matthews 70, Imran Khan 4/74, Jabari Mills 3/50 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 441/8 dec - Kamil Pooran 177, Akshaya Persad 100 not out.